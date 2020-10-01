More 5G for the mid-range: Oppo launches the Reno 4 5G and 4 Pro 5G

Oppo is bringing its Reno 4 series smartphones to Europe. The two new phones, which both support 5G had already surfaced in Asia and the Middle East, but now the Reno 4 5G and Reno 4 Pro 5G are confirmed to land on European soil. Here's everything you need to know.

In the past, Oppo used to use the Reno series for experimentation. The Reno 10x Zoom , for example, featured an interesting pop-up sharkfin camera design and some new zooming technology. Now, however, it seems that the Reno series is set to become Oppo's mid-range staple, with the Find X series taking its place as the brand's flagship products.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G is, on the surface, a somewhat normal-looking smartphone. The introduction of 5G is the main attraction with this launch lineup for 2020. Powering the new Reno 4 Pro 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which means you'll also get the integrated X52 modem. It's an octa-core processor that is cropping up more and more these days - no less, in the new Google Pixel 5 - and it should be capable of handling anything but the most intensive smartphone functions.

The Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It's a double curved AMOLED with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It's curved at the sides, but it doesn't look too aggressive from the images we've seen. It's covered by Gorilla Glass 5. The fingerprint sensor is under the display.

The selfie camera is the same on both devices. / © NextPit

For the camera, the Pro variant features a triple design on the back. The main shooter is a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor (IMX586) with OIS and f1.7. The second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (IMX708) with a 120-degree field of view and f2.2. The third is a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with f2.4 There also laser autofocus. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel (f2.4) sensor with EIS and the AI beauty modes we've come to know from Oppo devices of the past. Features of the camera app include up to 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.

For the rest of the hardware, there's a massive 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM onboard, plus 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The battery is a 4,000mAh and there is support for Oppo's now-famous 65W VOOC 2.0 quick charging technology. The phone will launch with Android 10 and the brand's ColorOS 7.2. There's no word on an update to Android 11 yet.

The Reno 4 Pro 5G is IP54 rated against water and dust damage. The phone comes in three colors, Galactic Blue, Space Black, and Green Glitter. The price is €799 with sales starting on October 15th. The Green Glitter version costs €849 and will be available in November.

This is the new Galactic Blue on the Reno 4 5G. / © NextPit

Oppo Reno 4 5G

There are a few differences between the Pro and non-Pro variants of the Reno 4 series this year, but there is still plenty of hardware to like on the regular Reno 4 5G. You still get the same Snapdragon 75G processor, the 3D curved body, and support for that 65W VOOC super-fast charging. The battery is also slightly larger on the Reno 4 5G at 4,020mAh compared to its Pro brother.

Sacrifices are made on the display side, which is slighter smaller on the Reno 4 5G at 6.4 inches and there is no 90 Hz refresh rate you are stuck at 60 Hz. The Reno 4 5G is also heavier at 183g than the Reno 4 Pro 5G (172g). There is no Glitter Green option on the Reno 4 5G, so it's just Galactic Blue and Space Black.

The rear camera of the Oppo Reno 4 5G. / © NextPit

Camera wide, you get the same 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor (IMX586) with OIS and f1.7 on the Reno 4 5G as you get on the Reno 4 Pro 5G. The ultra-wide-angle lens is a slight downgrade though, coming in at 8-megapixels and with a field of view of 119 degrees. The third lens is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfie camera is the same on both smartphones.

The Reno 4 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Both phones support dual SIM. The price of the Oppo Reno 4 5G is €599 and will launch on the same day as the Pro version.

Are you tempted to get your hands on the new Oppo Reno 4 series? Let us know below the line.

