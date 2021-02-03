OPPO Find X3 Pro appears in leaked renders sporting an ‘interesting’ camera array

BBK-owned OPPO is readying the launch of its flagship smartphone for 2021 with the OPPO Find X3 series. While it was already known that the new flagship smartphone from the company would be known as the OPPO Find X3 Pro, what we did not know until now was how the phone would end up looking.

Thanks to popular leakster Evan Blass, we know that now.

Evan recently posted a series of images that show the OPPO Find X3 Pro - particularly the camera aspects of the phone in detail. This post comes nearly a month after Evan himself had detailed the prospective specifications of the phone.

According to Evan, the most interesting aspect of the OPPO Find X3 Pro is the design of the camera module, which OPPO refers to as the ‘crater design’. It is somewhat bulbous in nature and might certainly not appeal to all. Take a look at the images below and decide for yourself.

Yay or Nay for that camera bump? / © Evan Blass

He also goes on to add that the phone will use the yet-unannounced 50-megapixel IMX766 sensors for the primary and ultrawide cameras. The phone also gets a 3-megapixel macro lens with support for 25x zoom. This lens also doubles up as a - believe it or not - an on-device microscope. The fourth camera on the OPPO Find X3 Pro uses a 13-megapixel sensor with support for 2X optical zoom. This is likely to be similar to the telephoto lens that the OPPO Find X2 Pro used last year.

The camera array on the Find X3 Pro looks impressive! / © Evan Blass

For the uninitiated, the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be OPPO’s flagship smartphone for 2021 and will come powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is expected to feature a massive 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3216 pixel (525ppi) AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Leaked specs also indicate that the phone will feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Evan asserts that the new OPPO Find X3 family which will include the Pro, Neo and Lite models will all be officially announced sometime in March. We are certainly looking forward to testing out these new phones from the company.

