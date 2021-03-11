OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G Review: How good is this mid-ranger?

Oppo, earlier today, announced the launch of three new phones; the ultra-premium Find X3 Pro, the more affordable Find X3 Neo and the even cheaper Find X3 Lite. For those who find the OPPO Find X3 Pro and even Find X3 Neo too expensive, Oppo thinks the Find X3 Lite 5G might be a good option. But is that really the case? Is the Find X3 Lite really an unrivalled mid-range all-rounder. Let's find out!

Basically, Oppo wants users to think that the Find X3 Lite is a decent all-rounder that costs less than half of what you pay for current flagships.

Then there is the proven combination of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and 8 GB of RAM which ensures that the average user can get by without any problems. The GPU on this phone too is powerful enough and the phone also has a very good quad-camera setup even without the 'Periscope' cam that we find in the flagship.

Who is OPPO targeting with the Find X3 Lite? In my opinion, the target audience is people who want to have a bit of OPPO glamour in their homes but then aren't willing to part with €1149 for the Pro or even the €799 price tag that the Neo commands. At € 449, the Oppo Find X3 Lite is considerably cheaper and a lot more attractive.

What I like about the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G

Design and finish

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is a good looking smartphone. The variant I received for review came in Astral Blue colour. While certainly not catchy as its more expensive siblings, I do think Oppo has done a good job with the design on the Find X3 Lite. The other colour options on offer include: Galactic Silver, and Starry Black.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite. How good does it look? / © NextPit

All in all, I am quite satisfied with the look and feel of the phone. It would have been great if they used glass on the rear panel - but then the polycarbonate back also helps with better grip than glass backs and that is definitely a nice thing to have. Oh, and this rear panel is also great at resisting fingerprints. There is also nothing to complain as far the overall build quality goes and the Fid X3 Lite OPPO delivers on almost all counts. The volume rocker on the left and the power button on the right are well made and gives out that satisfying click noises when you use them.

The Find X3 Lite 5G gets a 3.5mm audio jack - a nice addition! / © NextPit

I was pleasantly surprised to see a 3.5mm jack at the bottom. This was a good addition since most mid-range smartphones have also started the red of ditching this old - but very useful analogue technology. The bottom firing loudspeaker is also pretty good and is quite loud as well. But then, it's just a mono speaker. I would have appreciated a stereo setup here.

Software: Android 11 with ColorOS 11

As for the software, I've actually become a fan of Color OS since returning to the smartphone testing game. I like the simplicity of the interface, which combines a relatively natural Android experience with value-added features. The versatile screenshot gestures alone did it for me. You can use three fingers to swipe across the screen for a screenshot, but you can also use variations of the gesture to create a scrolling screenshot right away or just select a section.

It's also nice that Android 11 is already being used here, because even with the developer preview of Android 12 already out, far too many smartphones still ship with Android 10. Oppo has also confirmed that the Find X3 series will receive two major Android up[dates and in that way, this phone is quite future-proof.

Performance: Game on!

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage - sound familiar? Then maybe that's because it's not the most uncommon combination in this price range. For example, the OnePlus Nord also gets a similar setup. In fact, so does the Find X2 Lite which is this phones predecessor from 2020. Even though you may question the rationale behind using the same processor on a successor, the fact remains that the Snapdragon 765G even today, is a very capable mid-range chip.

I installed games like Genshin Impact, Real Racing 3 and Call of Duty and was able to play very all of these titles relatively smoothly (okay, it was a bit jerky in Genshin) and without the device heating up indecently. The SoC is absolutely sufficient for pretty much everything we do on our smartphones. The SoC is also so popular because of the built-in 5G modem and even if you can't use 5G yet: This also adds to the future-proofing of the smartphone.

The battery: fast, faster, OPPO

With a capacity of 4,300 mAh, you'll not only get through the day smoothly but with a bit of stretching it's even good enough for the second day. What makes the Fid X3 Lite special, though, is that it can charge itself at the same speed as its more expensive siblings at a blazing 65W.

While many smartphone users charge their phones overnight, the Find X3 Lite's SuperVOOC 2.0 technology can help you charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 40 minutes! Now if you do have concerns surrounding fast charging, you might us read up on the true facts about this technology.

AMOLED, you pretty thing

Big AMOLED display - small punch hole / © NextPit

Also on my 'like' list is the superb display used on the Find X3 Lite 5G. This AMOLED screen - at 6.4-inches has grown slightly in size compared to its predecessor. It retains the FHD+ resolution and the 20:9 aspect ratio from the said predecessor. The refresh rate also remains unchanged at 90 Hz.

The Find X3 Lite 5G also offers an always-on display that can be configured very extensively. A fingerprint sensor is integrated into the lower part of the display I found this fingerprint scanner to be very responsive. However, there were occasional missed unlocks. But then my fingers are much larger than that of the average smartphone user. I find it funny that the software even offers you different animations that accompany the unlocking process.

The only tiny point of criticism: The display edges could have been a bit slimmer. In return, the panel is nice and bright and claims over 600 nits, and I'd guess that it's still easy to read in the sun. I couldn't check this because the weather has been really bad where I am and I couldn't really use the phone under direct sunlight.

The cameras

Apologies in advance but here in Dortmund where I live the weather was not so great at the time I tested the Oppo Find X3 Lite. Hence these 'gray' sample pictures!

In search of the sun in Dortmund / © NextPit

These less than stellar weather conditions also tells a lot about the camera capabilities of this phone. Even with the weather going against it, the 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, the 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, the 2 MP, f/2.4 macro and black and white camera did end up taking some really good photos. My point is that for the conditions being what they were, the camera delivered pretty well.

The camera module on the back of the Find X3 Lite 5G/ © NextPit

During the day, the images look very realistic and are rich in detail. This is probably not surprising for most people, as most smartphone cameras achieve excellent results during the day, even on cheaper models. The zoom and night photos are great as well

In the following picture, you can see our legendary U-tower, which I think they only built there so I could find my way home drunk at night. Anyway, I tried the tower with the OPPO zoom and lo and behold: Not only 2x and 5x look good, even 20x offers an amazingly clear result. All this works without optical zoom because we don't have a telephoto sensor on board and by we I mean the smartphone, of course.

To be honest, I don't even miss the telephoto sensor, because all too often some of the sensors don't really get us anywhere and therefore seem to me as if they're only installed for marketing reasons, because quad-cam or triple-cam just sounds better.

Even the digital zoom is good / © NextPit

Fortunately, Dortmund looks less grey on the night pictures and OPPO delivers here as well: Even in normal photo mode, the pictures don't lose too much detail and the noise also stays within a tolerable range. Better still, however, is the night mode, which makes the images look brighter and more powerful without overdoing it. Often enough, color fidelity is lost with night modes and/or images become overly bright.

The night mode of the Find X3 Lite 5G / © NextPit

Neither is the case here and so with this €450 handset, you get a camera that will serve you really well in everyday life. If you like, you can switch to Expert HD mode, which takes 108 MP images, and of course the other usual suspects - Panorama, Pro mode, Portrait, etc. - are all there. - are all in on the action as well.

Sample photos from the Oppo Find X3 Lite

Grey to medium-coloured Dortmund - the colours are displayed very realistically / © NextPit

Grey to medium coloured Dor... ah, I already said that / © NextPit

Portrait mode also works for lions / © NextPit

Night mode vs Normal - look for the "Dortmunder U" lettering in the lower-left corner / © NextPit

"Excellent", this macro camera is! / © NextPit

Selfie camera

We come to the ghost train aka selfies department. This is the category where I'm usually not a good judge of what the shooter is good for because this face unleashes its full image-ruining potential on even the most expensive camera.

Compared to the main cam, the 32MP front-facing snapper is okay but doesn't blow me away as much. In portrait mode, the camera blurs too messily for my liking. Nevertheless, I have a few snapshots for you here as well. The more squeamish will have a quick drink before looking at them.

Normal vs Portrait vs Beauty-Filter-Overload / © NextPit

Here's the portrait mode again - insiders at OPPO report that because of this face, they're supposedly working on an anti-portrait mode that automatically blurs only the face.

Not pretty, but rare / © NextPit