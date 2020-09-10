OPPO F17 to go on sale in India starting September 21, pricing announced

OPPO earlier today revealed the India pricing of its new budget smartphone - the OPPO F17. The F17 was launched along with the OPPO F17 Pro on September 2 in the country. While the F17 Pro is already on sale in India, OPPO had reserved the availability of the standard F17 model at a later date. Today, the company opened pre-orders for the handset via Flipkart.in and also revealed the pricing of the two variants of the phone.

The OPPO F17 comes in two different variants in India with the following price tag.

OPPO F17 - 6GB + 128GB - Rs 17,990 (USD 245, EUR 207)

OPPO F17 - 8GB + 128GB - Rs 19,990 (USD 272, EUR 230)

Both the variants of the OPPO F17 comes in three color options: Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue.

Typical of handsets in this price range, the OPPO F17 supports dual SIM cards and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The display measures 6.44-inches across and happens to be an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels) and a 90.7 percent screen to body ratio.

The quad-camera array on the OPPO F17 includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens, and twin 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. At the front, housed within a waterdrop notch, is the 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The OPPO F17 gets a 4,000mAh battery that also supports 30W VOOC fast charging technology. With support for 4G VoLTE networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, the OPPO F17 has almost everything covered as far as connectivity features go.

Thanks to its sub Rs 20,000 price-tag, the OPPO F17 will find itself squaring against the likes of the Realme 7 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M31s, and the Redmi Note 9 series.

