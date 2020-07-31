Oppo A91 review: life with a mid-range smartphone

I am quite sure that many of you are familiar with this: a particular delivery service that sells mediocre food at reasonable prices. This is just the right thing if you just want to fill up your stomach after a long day at work without getting into debt or risking food poisoning. It is a safe bet. However, it is because of such a run-of-the-mill delivery service (note: it might be a poor analogy) in the form of the Oppo A91 that makes us think it is great! This smartphone comes with just about enough of everything in terms of hardware, and will be able to deal with all that you throw at it. In this review, we'll tell you what we liked about the Oppo A91 and the 'leftovers' which remain.

Oppo A91: What I liked about it

Camera with useful functions

Without great expectations, I went for a little photo walk with the Oppo A91 and was positively surprised. This is because the quad-camera setup at the rear delivers good results almost through the entire photo walk. Armed with its 48-megapixel main camera and the ultra-wide-angle camera that delivers 8-megapixels of resolution, it covers a focal length range from ultra-wide-angle (119 degrees field-of-vision) to wide-angle (26 millimeters). In order to achieve this, Oppo included another camera for depth detection and a fourth lens with a monochrome sensor at the back. The monochrome camera cannot be controlled separately in Oppo's camera app, which makes it pretty much useless when taking pictures.

Without HDR mode the dynamic range is good (left). The HDR mode (right) makes the images look quite fake. / © NextPit

However, it could very well be that the Oppo A91 is able to perform post-processing of its images so well through the implementation of computational photography and artificial intelligence. This is especially true when taking the results of the main camera into consideration: they really are good looking and include a lot of details alongside a good dynamic range. For my taste, the HDR mode works a bit too aggressively, but it can be switched off permanently easily. Shooting in ultra-wide-angle mode with its resolution of 8-megapixels, there is still has enough sharpness and can be used without any worry. You should keep your hands off all other zoom levels on the Oppo A91 though. While I can almost still tolerate the 2x digital magnification, I wanted to delete pictures taken with 5x zoom as quickly as possible. It is only because of our readers that I have kept and included them in this test.

You can view all our test images in full resolution here: Oppo A91 test photos

Portrait shots look natural and have a precise and good bokeh, i.e. a blurred background, thanks to the depth sensor. For photography in the dark, Oppo gives the smartphone its own night mode, which actually saves many colors from dark situations. For really good results, there are still too many megapixels on the small main sensor and the pictures are too noisy. The final results are bright, but they are hardly convincing with their low level of detail.

The front camera delivers good results and offers a software-based blur effect. The digital bokeh is quite decent. Portrait pictures with the main camera are detailed and look good. / © NextPit

AMOLED display

The display of the Oppo A91 measures a whopping 6.4-inches and thanks to the discreet waterdrop notch, there is a whole lot of screen to work with. The bezels are virtually non-existent, providing you with the great feeling of holding only one large screen in your hand. This effect is especially true when watching videos. Due to the slim 20:9 format, the phone fits well in the hand and with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, it is also sufficiently sharp.

The Oppo A91 comes with a teardrop notch. / © AndroidPIT

Typical for a display with AMOLED technology, the contrast of the Oppo A91 is virtually infinite. Black areas on the display are therefore particularly dark and I also like the other color renditions very much. The colors are not too bright, as is often the case with Samsung smartphones. Rather, the Oppo A91's display looks natural and can be set to either colder or warmer hues if you don't like it.

No wonder the A91's display is so good at refresh rate and brightness. Spoiled by the more expensive Oppo Find X2 Neo, which offers a refresh rate of 90 Hertz, lists and animations on the Oppo A91 at 60 Hertz are a little jerky. This is completely normal in smartphones that reside within the sub-€300 ($354) price range. The low brightness is disappointing in reality. Under bright sunlight, it wasn't always easy for me to recognize menus and apps on the display.

Quick charge function

The battery of the Oppo A91 offers a good average capacity of 4,025 mAh. When it whittles down to nothing, it can be quickly charged thanks to VOOC 3.0. The manufacturer's quick charge technology works with 20 watts of power, and according to the manufacturer, it is capable of hitting 50% charge within half an hour.

We can confirm the reliability of this claim through our review. In just over half an hour, the battery life increased from 45 percent to 100 percent using the included charger. This is perfect as you can easily recharge it during a quick meal at a restaurant or while you are on a train ride. The Oppo A91 does not support wireless charging though, but the contactless transmission standard NFC has been integrated.