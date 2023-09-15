OnePlus to Launch a Cheaper Pad Tablet with Gaming Capability

OnePlus is set to launch another tablet following the introduction of its first Android slab, the OnePlus Pad, at the start of 2023. The regional outlet of the company has started teasing the upcoming device, which may end up with a OnePlus Pad Go moniker and could be a cheaper version of the original OnePlus Pad.

Based on the sketch that OnePlus India shared on X (formerly Twitter), it shows the rear portion of the tablet with curved corners. Notably, it has an outline around the top area and a similar camera cutout as the OnePlus pad at the center. There is also a OnePlus logo in the middle.

Additionally, it was mentioned in the post the tablet will accommodate all-day battery life and gaming, suggesting decently sized battery capacity and capable mobile chipset. Perhaps, we could be seeing a muted version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC found on the OnePlus Pad. But beyond this teaser, nothing is confirmed including the specs and release date.

OnePlus teases a new Android tablet that may arrive as OnePlus Pad Go. / © OnePlus India

This is not the first time the existence of an unannounced OnePlus tablet was mentioned. Back in August, two devices with model numbers of OPD2304 and OPD2305 were spotted on the OnePlus forum by a tipster @1NormalUsername. These tablets also references to OnePlus Pad Go from the Indian certification office while the two numbers may mean of storage variants.

As regards the release and availability, the “coming soon” indicates of an imminent launch in the region. It's unclear if the OnePlus Pad Go will find its way to other markets. There is no detail on the price as well, but for reference, the OnePlus Pad retails for $479 (€499).

Would you find a cheaper OnePlus Pad tablet necessary? How much should OnePlus price this 'Pad Go'? Tell us your answers in the comments.