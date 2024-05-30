Although the OnePlus Pad isn't as popular as Samsung's high-end Galaxy tablets , it does have a few advantages like having a more affordable price tag and unique aspect ratio. Specifications of the purported OnePlus Pad 2 have surfaced recently, indicating the tablet would deliver a major upgrade under the hood.

As spotted by leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Pad 3 was certified in China, revealing the device's key specifications. As we all know, the OnePlus Pad is a rebadged version of the Oppo Pad 2, so it's very likely that the OnePlus Pad 2 will share its hardware with Oppo's upcoming flagship tablet this year.

OnePlus Pad 2 display and processor

Moving on to the specifications, it listed the Oppo Pad 3 as featuring a slightly larger 12.1-inch LCD panel but with the same 7:5 aspect ratio as its predecessor. The display outputs 900 nits of peak brightness and has a bumped up resolution of 3,000 x 2,120 pixels which should compensate for the additional screen real estate.

It's unclear if the wider display would also see the resolution increase, but it's possible the bezels will be trimmed down. The Chinese brand will also retain the metal build, 9,510 mAh battery capacity, and 67 watts charging speed.

One major upgrade would arrive underneath the hood. The Pad 3 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is a surprising choice given the predecessor was equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC. In addition, this places the tablet in the same league as Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 that is set to be fitted with the same silicon.

Oppo's Pad 2 tablet has a display with 7:5 aspect ratio. / © Oppo

The Qualcomm chip will then be coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB on-board storage. Based on what we now, there's a chance of a variant with a lower memory configuration that could be offered with the OnePlus Pad 2 considering the first Pad was launched with a base model having a 8/128 GB setup. Of course, we would be glad to see the tablet feature a starting configuration of 16/512 GB.

Furthermore, it mentioned the Oppo Pencil 2 will debut alongside the Pad 3. The upcoming active stylus is touted to feature a “linear motor” which could mean improved haptics. It also appears the Pencil 2 is set to be rebranded as OnePlus' next-gen stylus.

Elsewhere, the Oppo Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad 2 should boot on Android 14 with the Color OS skin. No launch date was provided but the recent listing means the tablet will be launched in China soon while the global release is expected a few months later.

Do you think the OnePlus Pad 2 will be worth the wait with these hardware upgrades? Let us know your answers in the comments.