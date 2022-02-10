Nord CE 2 5G coming soon: OnePlus teases new midranger

OnePlus today teased the presentation of the upcoming mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2. We can look forward to the official presentation on February 17. Furthermore, the new phone's looks have already been teased. However, technical data is still missing for the time being.

OnePlus will unveil the Nord CE 2 5G on February 17, 2022. The manufacturer announced this today, February 10, on its Twitter channel. In the post, we see a first video, which I have embedded for you below. Among other things, first impressions of the design of the upcoming smartphone are shown there. For example, we can see a punch hole in the upper left corner, where the selfie camera will be placed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 launching Feb 17.

The camera system is also clearly visible in the pictures. For example, you can see four circular cutouts on the back, which indicates a triple camera setup and an LED flash. The volume button can be seen on the left side of the Nord CE 2 and the power button on the right. Overall, the new mid-range smartphone looks quite plain and strongly reminds us of the Oppo Reno 7.

Here is the previously mentioned video for you:

Last but not least: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is supposed to support Quick-Charging with 65 watts. As OnePlus correctly notes in the press release, the new Core Edition is thus on par with current flagships.

First specs already leaked

There is still no official confirmation of the technical details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but the leaker Abhishek Yadav already published unconfirmed information about the "mid-range killer" on Twitter. The leaks get a bit of credibility from the fact that the German tech blogger Max Jambor also published similar details.

According to the leak, the smartphone is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with either 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, the Nord CE 2 is supposed to be the first OnePlus phone whose storage can be expanded with a micro-SD.

Besides that, the camera system also consists of a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. If these leaks turn out to be true, the Nord CE 2 would not only remind us of the Oppo Reno 7 in terms of looks, but it would also tend in this direction in terms of technology.

Exclusive 😎



OnePlus Nord CE 2 launching on February 17, 2022 in India.



- Dimensity 900

- 64MP+8MP+2MP

- 6GB+128GB

- 8GB+128GB

- SD card support



Note: Take this with pinch of salt info from new source.#OnePlus #Oppo pic.twitter.com/PMlvVzir6w



















— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 9, 2022

As you have probably already noticed: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 might be a rebrand of its Oppo brother. That is not unlikely, since the companies OnePlus and Oppo merged back last year. However, since the manufacturer probably still relies on its own OxygenOS in the West, the Nord CE 2 will remain interesting for many fans.

In addition, the smartphone will probably be very affordable again. As a reminder: The first version, the OnePlus Nord CE, was released at a price around $299 back then. We will find out whether the leaks are true or the price is even higher on February 17. OnePlus wants to officially publish even more information until then. So we can be curious!

What do you think of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2? Do you think it can keep up with the mid-range market? Let us know in the comments!