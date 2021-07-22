OnePlus Nord 2 5G hands-on: Is it a true flagship?

The OnePlus Nord 2 was officially released this Thursday, July 22, as the new flagship from the affordable segment of OnePlus' catalog. This smartphone was presented as a true flagship with a "regular" price tag of €399 — something around $470. This rather audacious device looks set to cause some ripples in the industry, and I would like to provide you with my opinion in this OnePlus Nord 2 hands-on story.

Good ✓ 90 Hz AMOLED screen

✓ High-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

✓ Warp Charge 65T

✓ 50 MP main camera lens

✓ 2 Android versions and 3 years of security updates

✓ Dual stereo speakers Bad ✕ Small 4500 mAh battery

✕ No dedicated telephoto lens

✕ No wireless charging supported

✕ No IP certification

✕ No microSD slot or 3.5 mm jack

Design and screen: Colorful with a 90 Hz refresh rate The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a colorful glass design and a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Blue Haze color of the OnePlus Nord 2 / © NextPit The OnePlus Nord 2 comes in two colors for those who reside in Europe: Blue Haze and Grey Sierra. The grey version is supposed to be inspired by a "luxurious sports car chassis" with a matte finish that really appeals to me. For my hands-on, OnePlus loaned me the Blue Haze version which features a type of turquoise green that looks like the seminal OnePlus Nord, albeit in a little lighter and slightly more glossy finish complete with a porcelain effect. The OnePlus Nord 2 Blue Haze features a glossy glass finish that's supposed to resist fingerprints / © NextPit Looking at the back, the triple camera module is vertically arranged on a rectangular island which does not protrude too much. The Alert Slider button and the power button are located on the right side as usual, with the volume controls on the left. Gorilla Glass 5 graces both the front and back, with the frame of the OnePlus Nord 2 being made of plastic. The Alert Slider button is there / © NextPit The OnePlus Nord 2 features a dual SIM carriage but does not support microSD memory cards for further expansion. It also lacks IP certification (which was missing in its predecessor as well) and a 3.5mm jack. The rounded corners provide it with a good grip. As for the screen, the OnePlus Nord 2 boasts of a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, or 410 ppi at a 20:9 ratio. The refresh rate remains at 90 Hz (this is the second compromise). The display of the OnePlus Nord 2 was supposed to benefit from the AI features of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, just so that you are aware. The OnePlus Nord 2 has a plastic frame / © NextPit The average brightness level of 430 nits should be all right with most users, offering a maximum brightness of 600 nits that is average at best. OnePlus mentioned the AI Color Boost feature that claims to improve the colorimetry of images as well as AI Resolution Boost that upscales selected video content to HD (this feature is compatible with YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram). The OnePlus Nord 2 has a flat, non-curved 90 Hz Amoled screen / © NextPit

User Interface: OxygenOS 11.3 and its "high performance" mode The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on the latest OnePlus OxygensOS 11.3 skin that is based on Android 11. This is the first smartphone to run on the common codebase between ColorsOS and OxygenOS ever since the announcement of their "merger" in early July. On the surface, there is not much in terms of features or visual identity, at least for now. This merger should allow the manufacturer to facilitate better and more frequent software maintenance of its devices, among other benefits. In terms of software support, OnePlus promises two major versions of Android and three years of security updates, although they did not disclose the security update frequency. Also read: How many Android updates does Samsung, Xiaomi or OnePlus offer? OxygenOS and ColorOS are now based on the same codebase / © NextPit As for the rest of the mobile operating system, it should not take too long for you to settle comfortably if you are used to OxygenOS 11. I was surprised to see how much bloatware has been reduced with the Nord 2. Apart from the Google suite of apps, only Netflix came pre-installed on my review unit after setting it up. Mucking around with the settings, I found a new option in the battery utility that I do not have on my OnePlus 9 which is powered by OxygenOS 11.2.7.7. This option is known as "High performance". I do wonder whether this option has anything to do with OnePlus' recent setbacks concerning performance throttling on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. I've asked OnePlus about this and am still waiting for their response. OxygenOS 11 offers a new "high performance" mode / © NextPit

Performance: MediaTek and the power of AI The OnePlus Nord 2 features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, a high-end chip and the first SoC in a OnePlus smartphone that is not from Qualcomm. The OnePlus Nord 2's MediaTek SoC is a high-end chip / © NextPit The Dimensity 1200 is indeed the flagship chip rolled out by MediaTek in 2021, manufactured using the 6 nm process with a 1+3+4 CPU configuration that is built around a Cortex-A78 core with a clock speed of 3 GHz, a trio of Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2 GHz. The "AI" suffix refers to the Dimensity Open Resource Architecture program, which allows some manufacturers to directly customize MediaTek chips so that they can be calibrated according to their needs. Hence, the specific photo and video features that were mentioned above. Also read: Know more about the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC OnePlus Nord 2 Graphics benchmark Benchmark Score Geekbench single/multi 811/2690 3DMark Wild Life 4175 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test - best/worst loop 4181/2515 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test - best/worst loop - high performance mode 4308/2532 PassMark Disk/Memory 69.304/31.648 In terms of performance, these AI improvements from the MediaTek chip will supposedly allow more efficient network usage in reducing latency in (online) games as well as offer a reworked GPU scheduling algorithm that further reduces power consumption by up to 10%. I'll have to do more benchmarking and use the smartphone longer in real-world scenarios in order to tell you more about its performance. In any case, I only noticed a small improvement in the benchmark results once the famous "high performance" mode was activated. The stability rate in intense gaming use (simulated) is far from optimal, but that is to be expected / © NextPit Once again, we'll have to wait for the full review before I can make a definitive statement about its performance. I had no problem running Call of Duty Mobile smoothly with the graphics cranked all the way to maximum level just in case you were wondering.

Battery life: Warp Charge 65T The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65T (65 Watts) fast charging. Obviously, I am not able to say much about the battery life of the OnePlus Nord 2 right now. I do, however, regret the redesign of the battery utility. In particular, I find that the battery usage history is less accurate compared to my previous experience. Also read: Does fast charging damage your smartphone battery? Instead of having a graphical representation in the form of a curve to depict your battery use over the past 24 hours, you will be served statistics in terms of percentage across the past three days. I preferred the previous way of depicting my battery usage as it allowed easy reference at a glance. Also read: Battery endurance over charging speed As for the Warp Charge 65T, it's still as efficient as ever and enjoyable to use on a daily basis. The promise of charging the OnePlus Nord 2 from empty to full in just 30 minutes holds true once again. However, the smartphone does not offer wireless charging (yet another compromise). The Warp Charge 65T was first introduced on the OnePlus 8T last year / © NextPit

OnePlus Nord 2: Technical specifications OnePlus Nord 2 Technical data Components Specifications Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI

Octa-core up to 3 GHz

6 nm

Mali G-77 GPU Memory 8/128 GB; 12/256 GB

UFS 3.1 / LPDDR4X Expandable storage? No Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

Full HD+ 1080 x 2400

90 Hz refresh rate Camera module 50 MP main lens: f/1.88 aperture, PDAF, OIS

f/1.88 aperture, PDAF, OIS 8 MP ultra-wide angle : f/2.25 aperture, 119.7° FOV

: f/2.25 aperture, 119.7° FOV 2 MP monochrome : f/2.5 aperture

: f/2.5 aperture 32 MP selfie: f/2.45 aperture, EIS Video 1080p at 30/60 FPS

720p at 30/60 FPS Battery 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge OS OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / LTE / 5G / NFC IP certification None Dimensions & Weight 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.25 mm

189 g Colors Blue Haze / Grey Sierra Price & Availability €399 / €499 from 28 July 2021 — Around $470 / $580