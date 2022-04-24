OnePlus and its alarm clock app makes me mad!

It's a big deal! I have said to my editor colleagues and now to the rest of the world! The OnePlus Clock application, and more specifically the Alarm Clock feature, is the only thing I truly hate, with all of my guts, in OxygenOS and in this world in general.

I'm not talking about the problems with the alarm not going off that several users have already experienced on different OnePlus models and different versions of OxygenOS in the past. Personally, this has never been the case for me and I use a OnePlus 10 Pro as my daily driver (I've been "with" OnePlus since the OnePlus 5T). No, for me, what scares the hell out of me and literally puts me in a state of rage is the ergonomics of the Alarm Clock app's user interface.

Before I continue with my rant, I would like to lay the groundwork for those who do not own a OnePlus or don't know about its Android skin, OxygenOS. Here is what the interface of the OnePlus Alarm Clock application looks like. And just what do I have with those toggles and alert sliders located right next to each alarm? I'll explain why below.

Here's the OnePlus Alarm Clock app and its infamous interface / © NextPit

"Well, it's fine, everything looks normal. Aren't you tired of kicking up a fuss at the slightest thing every single time, Antoine?" NO, I'm NOT TIRED! And don't you dare judge me for having an alarm every 5 minutes. My doctor said it's completely normal and I'm not the only one who does it, my 7 imaginary friends can attest to that. But let's return to the real topic of this brooding post.

The OnePlus alarm clock makes me go crazy!

Don't you notice them? Those ugly blue switches that turn on/off each individual alarm. Oh yeah, they look harmless just like that. But wait until you wake up in the morning, your eyes are still glazed and blinded by the light of your screen. Try to quickly turn off all the 15 pre-programmed alarms between 7 and 8 am (since I'm telling you it's NORMAL). It's virtually mission impossible.

When I hit the switch, instead of turning it on or off, the smartphone registers a fake touch and opens the tab to change the alarm. So I have to backtrack and try again. Repeat the process 2, 3, 4, 5, or more times, and it's a guaranteed way of losing your patience.