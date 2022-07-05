OnePlus 10T pricing leaked: Still an expensive flagship device

The OnePlus 10T is already scheduled to be unveiled later this month. However, it would appear that the device will not arrive without breaking the bank. An accidental Amazon UK listing finally confirms the key specs of the next OnePlus flagship smartphone along with pricing for the cheapest variant.

The OnePlus 10T with 8GB RAM will cost $950 in the US.

OnePlus 10T is expected to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus has downgraded the triple camera on the OnePlus 10T.

Pricing and specs of OnePlus 10T

Based on the page, the OnePlus 10T will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB storage. It is safe to say that there will be options for more storage. As for the base model, it has already been seen that it will cost right around $950, but this does not mean that other markets will get a direct price conversion. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched for $899 in the US.

In terms of design, there will be resemblance to the Pro model and OnePlus 10T. The back of the two smartphones is almost identical with the current model, having a protruding camera hump as opposed to the sloped edges on the newer shooter. Noticeable, the Hasselblad labeling has also been removed, according to the rendered images shared by OnLeaks.

OnePlus 10T will feature a similar design to 10 Pro but will come with downgraded camera / © OnLeaks/SmartPrix

Downgraded triple camera on the OnePlus 10T

Both the secondary camera sensors have been downgraded while the main camera will see a new 50MP sensor. The company will retain the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate accompanied by a 32MP selfie in a punch hole cutout.

Other specifications of the OnePlus 10T include a reduced battery capacity of 4800 mAh. Fortunately, the more efficient processor could help provide more efficient performance. A faster 150W charging could also be introduced.

With OnePlus 10T becoming official in a few weeks, do you think that OnePlus is going in the right direction by offering premium phones with expensive pricing? Let us know your thoughts.