It's Official: OnePlus Nord Watch

The OnePlus Nord Watch had been talked about in the rumor mill for some time now. Now, the Chinese company has officially announced a launch event via Twitter. The first smartwatch from the Oppo subsidiary is set to be unveiled in due time. A teaser revealed that and a hint of the watch's design.

OnePlus Nord Watch will finally become reality

In the middle of July, initial rumors about one, respectively five new "OnePlus Nord" smartwatches became louder. At the time, leaker Mukul Sharma covered the entire spectrum of shapes from round to square. Now, however, it has become official with a Twitter posting from the India office of OnePlus.

There, a launch of a OnePlus Nord Watch that will take place as soon as it is officially announced. The corresponding picture indicates the design of a rectangular watch. The aforementioned tipster had also already published corresponding material, of which they seem to be 1:1 congruent with the OnePlus teaser.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord Watch seems to come in three different case colors. / © OnePlus.

This particular smartwatch is all ready to arrive in three different colors: silver, black, and gold. The strap does not have a standard clasp, but seems to lock magnetically in different positions. On the right, a crown is located in the center, which is presumably intended for menu navigation.

The display is rumored to have a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. Functions such as tracking the wearer's heart rate, sleep quality, and blood oxygen levels are also said to be possible with the inexpensive OnePlus Nord Watch.

Speaking of affordable, the smartwatch is rumored to be priced at 5,000 and 8,000 Indian rupees. That would be about $62 to $100. However, since OnePlus only advertised this in India, we will assume an initial launch there before it is followed by a global release.