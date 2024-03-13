Nothing Phone (2a) Gets Camera Upgrades and Ultra HDR in First Update

Nothing has begun selling the Phone (2a) following the announcement of the handset earlier this month. Alongside its availability, the UK-based startup also pushed a surprise day-one software update that brings several enhancements to the mid-range Android smartphone, particularly for the camera.

These days it's quite rare for newly launched phones to receive an update just within the first day of their release as smartphones normally arrive from factories with fully baked-in software. However, Nothing is making an exception this time.

Ultra HDR arrives on the Nothing Phone (2a)

Based on the changelog, the first update labeled Nothing OS 2.5.3, based on Android 14, is pretty large. Among the major additions in this update is support for Ultra XDR which was mentioned during the launch. As the name suggests, Ultra XDR is Nothing's version of Google's Ultra HDR available on Pixel phones and the Galaxy S24 (review). This mode captures HDR images with better contrast and colors compared to standard HDR shots.

As far as the availability of Ultra XDR is concerned, Nothing did not mention anything about the support for its other transparent phones including the Phone (2) we reviewed and the original Phone (1).

Apart from Ultra XDR, there are improvements in other camera sections, including an optimized imaging process and better saturation handling overall. In addition, Nothing mentioned the 32 MP selfie camera will be enhanced with improved clarity in photo and video modes.

First software update for Nothing Phone (2a) adds Ultra XDR/HDR and overall better camera performance. / © Nothing

Apart from the camera, Nothing is giving the Phone (2a) a boost in terms of apps and UI performance. The update should also enable a more stable touchscreen response, wider compatibility with third-party accessories, and expanded haptics settings, among others.

Lastly, new widgets for camera, battery, and recorder apps were added in the update. These widgets can be customized based on size and have designs in line with the monochrome themes of Nothing's operating system.

Nothing is available in major markets although it's a different kettle of fish altogether in the USA since it is not officially sold there. You'll need to enroll for Nothing's developer program to get your hands on one. Likewise, Nothing's more capable Phone (2) is already available at major retailers.

