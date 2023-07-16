Nothing Phone (2) Gets Improved Camera Quality in First Update

While Nothing launched the Phone (2) this week, the startup is already seeding its first software update for its latest transparent phone. The firmware adds essential fixes and improvements, including the ability to take 2x zoom photos in portrait mode and using widgets on the lock screen and always-on display.

The new software update for the 2nd gen Nothing Phone just reviewed by Antoine Engels just comes a few days after the device was launched. This is still within the Nothing OS 2.0 that is based on Android 13 and should make its way as an over-the-air update globally. It is modestly sized about 105 MB rather than a large one. However, it noticeably includes numerous changes and improvements focusing on the camera and glyph interface.

Clearer and optimized photos for Nothing Phone (2)

Based on the changelog, the company is addressing the missing 2x zoom level on the portrait mode when using the rear camera. At the same time, HDR images and shots using the extended zooms level between 4x and 10x are optimized in this build. Hence, you can expect clearer quality according to Nothing. There is also support for motion photos at 50 MP resolution and reduced lag on video recordings.

When it comes to the interface, it is now possible to use widgets on the lock screen and always-on display. It is noted that users can also add quick settings in the form widgets. Furthermore, there are four new wallpapers designed for the Phone (2).

The first software update for the Nothing Phone (2) adds several fixes and improvements. / © nextpit

Nothing's unique lighting feature is seeing minor updates with the Glyph Progress being compatible with the Uber app. For instance, users can track their Uber ride or delivery progress through the LED lighting at the rear. Nothing added that the Glyph Composer for creating ringtones is now available to download from the Google Play Store.

Beyond the small updates, Nothing pledged for three-year of major Android upgrades to the Nothing Phone (2), which is on par among major Android OEMs except for Samsung which offers four. Additionally, there are four years of security patches you can expect from the device.

What are your thoughts on the current software support of Nothing? Would you consider this as a reason to buy the Phone (2)? Tell us your opinions in the comments.