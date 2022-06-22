Nothing Phone 1 hands-on reveals special lighting features

Nothing is doing a lot of teasing for its upcoming Android 12-powered Nothing Phone (1) . Ahead of the official unveiling comes an exclusive hands-on video from MKBHD showing the "glyph" interface along with the announcement of a 100-piece limited edition collaborated with StockX that will be auctioned off.

Your chance to own a serialized Nothing Phone 1

StockX has revealed that they are working with Nothing on offering the first 100 limited edition Nothing Phone (1) devices. The top 100 highest bidders via the DropX exclusive auction will be owning the first batch of Nothing Phone accompanied by an equivalent serial number from 1 to 100.

The auction is already live and will be ending tomorrow, June 23, at 8:59 AM (ET). As of this writing, the highest bid is already $2,680 while the lowest is $641. Anyone can join in the bidding as long as their country is eligible. Unfortunately, the auction is not available in the US.

Nothing Phone (1) glyph lights functions

On an exclusive first hands-on video, MKBHD has revealed the nifty functions of the lighting strips on the back panel of the Nothing Phone (1). The interface will be called glyph on which users can customize different effects such as the notifications.