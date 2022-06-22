Nothing Phone 1 hands-on reveals special lighting features
Nothing is doing a lot of teasing for its upcoming Android 12-powered Nothing Phone (1). Ahead of the official unveiling comes an exclusive hands-on video from MKBHD showing the "glyph" interface along with the announcement of a 100-piece limited edition collaborated with StockX that will be auctioned off.
TL;DR
- Limited edition units of Nothing Phone (1) announced through auction.
- Top 100 highest bidders will own a serialized version of Nothing Phone (1).
- Nothing Phone (1)'s lighting feature will be called glyph.
Your chance to own a serialized Nothing Phone 1
StockX has revealed that they are working with Nothing on offering the first 100 limited edition Nothing Phone (1) devices. The top 100 highest bidders via the DropX exclusive auction will be owning the first batch of Nothing Phone accompanied by an equivalent serial number from 1 to 100.
The auction is already live and will be ending tomorrow, June 23, at 8:59 AM (ET). As of this writing, the highest bid is already $2,680 while the lowest is $641. Anyone can join in the bidding as long as their country is eligible. Unfortunately, the auction is not available in the US.
Nothing Phone (1) glyph lights functions
On an exclusive first hands-on video, MKBHD has revealed the nifty functions of the lighting strips on the back panel of the Nothing Phone (1). The interface will be called glyph on which users can customize different effects such as the notifications.
But what's interesting is that the individual strip can possibly project a unique lighting effect. For example, the bottom strip can show battery progress level when plugging the Phone (1) into a charger while the center strip can glow during reverse wireless charging. It is also possible to match the lighting to a specific ringtone or contact.
Perhaps the most useful effect of these glyph lights is that they act as a fill light when taking a video or photo. In addition, there's also a separate blinking red LED when you record a video. The latter could be obtrusive, but it is safe to assume there will be a toggle button to turn off the LED.
Do you think that the lighting effects on the Nothing Phone (1) are useful or just gimmicks? Let us know your answers below.
Source: StockX, YouTube/u/MKBHD
1 Comment
beyond gimmickry. What is Karl Pei? 3 years old? 2? Think light up shoes for children.