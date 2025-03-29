After years of success, the Nintendo Switch is no longer up-to-date technologically. However, the changing of the guard, which remains true to the basic features, is already in the starting blocks.

Nintendo has achieved enormous success with the Switch. Almost 151 million units of the popular games console, which can be connected to the TV or used as a handheld, have been sold to date.

However, the console, which was launched in 2017, is getting on in years. Apart from an OLED display, which replaced the original LCD, no changes have been made to the hardware. The Tegra X1 processor from Nvidia, with a clock speed of up to 1.75 GHz, is sufficient to display the latest Nintendo games smoothly.

However, third-party providers quickly reach their limits with new titles. Rumors have repeatedly predicted a version of Call of Duty for the Switch, which was probably also being worked on. However, the console ultimately met the performance requirements of the developers.

Nintendo Sticks to the Switch's Successful Concept

The speculation surrounding a Switch successor, which Nintendo has repeatedly fueled with details served up in small bites, has therefore been gathering pace for months. Many details are already known.

It is certain, for example, that the Switch 2 will not bring any fundamental changes. The new version also has two detachable controllers and can be used both on the move and on the TV. Even on the inside, the manufacturer remains true to itself: as before, the processor comes from Nvidia. However, the T289 is significantly faster with eight CPU cores and has a GPU that uses the same Ampere architecture as the RTX 3000 graphics cards. In addition, the RAM has been increased to 12 GB, and 256 GB of storage space will be available for data in the future. This should also support modern technologies such as ray tracing.

Will the Switch 2 be Released on April 2?

It now appears that the date for the launch of the new Switch has also been announced. Best Buy Canada announced in a blog post, which has since been deleted, that the veil will be lifted on the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, 2025. The first game for the new console will be Mario Kart 9.

Following this, the opportunity for pre-orders will also be opened. However, it has not been announced when the console will finally be delivered. However, Nintendo has already warned interested parties not to get too excited. The manufacturer let it be known in advance that they want to take the wind out of the sails of scalpers. There should be no supply bottlenecks at the start of sales.