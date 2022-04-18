Tech & Community
NextPit

NextPit's Blooper Reel: What you normally don't get to see in our videos

1 min read 1 min No comments 0
Authored by: Stefan Möllenhoff
NextPit behind the scenes
© NextPit

Whenever you see one of the NextPit editors in a video there's a good chance, he saw them first. I'm talking about Ezequiel, who's producing the vast majority of NextPit's videos. For Easter 2022, he went on an egg hunt in our video archives with just one mission: to show you the funniest outtakes!

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

So let's settle it and answer some of the questions for good that may have been boggling your mind all these times. How many times can Ben restart a single video recording? Which editor swears like a pirate when mispronouncing words? And speaking of: Which manufacturer's name is the biggest tongue twister?

Let's find out!

Happy Easter 2022 everybody! 

Looking for more Easter eggs? Then make sure to check out our list of all Android Easter eggs since version 2.3!

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing