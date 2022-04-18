NextPit's Blooper Reel: What you normally don't get to see in our videos
Whenever you see one of the NextPit editors in a video there's a good chance, he saw them first. I'm talking about Ezequiel, who's producing the vast majority of NextPit's videos. For Easter 2022, he went on an egg hunt in our video archives with just one mission: to show you the funniest outtakes!
So let's settle it and answer some of the questions for good that may have been boggling your mind all these times. How many times can Ben restart a single video recording? Which editor swears like a pirate when mispronouncing words? And speaking of: Which manufacturer's name is the biggest tongue twister?
Let's find out!
Happy Easter 2022 everybody!
Looking for more Easter eggs? Then make sure to check out our list of all Android Easter eggs since version 2.3!
