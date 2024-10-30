Following the unveiling of its new iMac , Apple continues with its product roundup and has now unveiled the new Mac mini. The compact computer has shrunk even more this time around, sporting new processors on board, and is already available with Apple Intelligence right out of the box. Let's take a look at the new device.

Yes, somehow we already suspected there would be another hardware event from Cupertino in addition to the new iPhones at the beginning of September and the rather surprising launch of the iPad mini. Apple spread its news over several appetizing morsels and after the iMacs, it is now the turn of the brand new, redesigned Mac mini.

New Mac mini: smaller, stronger, smarter—and CO₂-neutral

Small but powerful! Yes, the new Mac mini is quite rightly called that because in its first redesign in over a decade, Apple has now shrunk the tiny computer to just 12.70 x 12.70 cm. This means the new Mac mini now boasts a footprint that is over 50 percent smaller than its predecessor. It is therefore still larger than the Apple TV, but with these dimensions, it should easily get lost on any desk.

There were also some changes made to the connections, thank goodness! The rear looks much tidier than the old Mac Mini from 2023 (review). While Apple still crammed all of its connections into the rear, it now looks a little more relaxed with 3x Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and power. We can now also see connections in front, namely a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two easily accessible USB-C ports. Gone are the days of fiddling around and performing unnecessary desk gymnastics.

The Apple Mac Mini is happy to have more ports, even in front! / © Apple / Collage: nextpit

Of course, there is also news about stuff underneath the hood, as the M4 now powers the computer. There is also the M4 Pro chipset, depending on the selected configuration. According to Apple, the box works with 1.8 times higher performance and 2.2 times more powerful graphics compared to the Apple M1 processor. Yep, Apple is still having fun comparing the performance of its hardware not with its direct predecessor, but with more antiquated models since it simply comes across better.

At least 16 GB of RAM is included, but depending on the selected configuration, you can pump that figure up to a whopping 64 GB. Storage space is similar in that regard: it begins at a moderate 256 GB, but in the most expensive model, you can store up to 8 TB of data. Logically, you'll have to invest a tiny bit more than for the entry-level model at $599, but we'll come to the prices later.

The M4 variants will have a 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, while the models powered by the M4 Pro feature a 12-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. If you were to throw in a few more dollars, you can also opt for 14 cores. In this particular case, there are 10 performance cores!

Of course, that's enough power for Apple Intelligence, which will also be used on a Mac mini for the very first time, assuming the AI suite is available, of course.

The box may be small, but the performance is also sufficient for complex work on up to three monitors. / © Apple

The M4 Mac mini can at best drive up to two 6K displays and one 5K display. The mini with M4 Pro even supports up to three 6K displays!

Apple Mac mini 2024: Price and availability

As mentioned, the fun begins at $599. It looks like Apple retained the price of its predecessor. However, if you want the variant with M4 Pro, the price starts at $1,399. If you upgrade and opt for the M4 Pro with 14 cores, 64 GB RAM, and 8 TB storage space, as well as 10 Gigabit Ethernet, you'll pay a mouth-watering $4,699. For anyone who wants to send Christmas presents in this direction, you can ask me for my postal address.

Of course, you can already place a pre-order with delivery commencing in approximately one week, starting from November 8th.

Please let me know what you think of the Mac mini and which model would you choose.