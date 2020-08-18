Netflix unlocks important feature for Samsung devices
Owners of the recently introduced Samsung devices – or those who will be soon – can look forward to good news from Netflix. The streaming provider unlocked an important feature for new smartphones and tablets.
Netflix offers customized image quality for different devices. In order to use certain features, for example, smartphones and tablets must also pass company tests and are then certified accordingly.
As 9to5Google has now discovered in the Netflix's support documents, several new Android devices have passed this test run with flying colors and are now allowed to play HDR content.
This new HDR clearance applies to the following devices:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Netflix: Samsung receives approvals for HD playback
But it is not only the expensive flagships that have received helpful certification. There is also an even more important addition to the more affordable smartphones and tablets: the approval that allows content to be played in HD.
These are primarily the cheaper smartphones of the Galaxy A series, but a new Galaxy Tab is also on the list. Here are the devices from Samsung, which now are also allowed to play videos in high definition:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A41
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
In addition to Samsung smartphones and tablets, Netflix has also given the TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Plus their HD and HDR certification.
