MWC 2023: HMD Global unveils the Nokia G22, focuses on repairability

HMD Global returns to MWC 2023 in Barcelona with the Nokia G22. However, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer wants to attract attention mainly by focusing on the repairability of its entry-level smartphone. Similar to the Fairphone concept, Nokia's entry-level smartphone can be easily repaired by the user.

The Nokia G22 focuses on repairability

The Finnish company would probably have realized that this handset will not attract anyone with its specifications. Not even at a well-intentioned price of $179 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory variant arriving in Meteor Grey or Lagoon Blue colors will do the trick. Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, therefore decided to take a different route - by offering his customers added value with a sustainable and long-lasting approach via the Nokia G22. The entry-level smartphone is easily repaired or have replaceable parts, especially the battery, display, and charging port. In cooperation with iFixit, the Finns offer corresponding replacement parts, tools, and easy-to-understand DIY repair instructions.

A replacement display costs $49.95.

A replacement battery will cost $24.95.

A charging port will set you back by $19.95.

The Nokia G22, which measures 165 x 76.19 x 8.48 mm and is made of 100 percent recycled plastic, offers a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by the Unisoc T606, which remains relatively unknown in this part of the world, sporting a maximum clock rate of 1.6 GHz. All graphical workload is handled via the ARM Mali-G57 MP1 chipset.

The press agency provided us with a memory capacity of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage space. Nokia's homepage also mentioned the same handset arriving with 128 GB of internal memory. In both cases, there is the optional option of making do without a second SIM card and using a microSD card instead. This allows you to bump up your storage space by another 1 TB.

HMD Global wants to convince the world by using recycled materials and offering QuickFix repair in the Nokia G22. / © Nokia | edited by NextPit

The IP52-certified Nokia G22 offers a 3.5 mm audio jack, Near Field Communication, a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and an 8 MP front camera. A 50 MP main camera is installed at the back, as well as two 2 MP portrait and macro cameras. The Finnish company boasts its Nokia G22 has up to 3 days of runtime on a single charge for its 5,000 mAh battery.

As more and more users are better informed these days, the guarantee of two Android system updates and three years of Google security patches should also be mentioned here. The Nokia G22 will be available for $179.90 from mid-March onward, shipping with Android 12 right out of the box.

What do you think about adding value via the repairability of its Android smartphones? Is this something you would reward with a purchase? Be sure to write us your opinion in the comments.