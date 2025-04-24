Move Over Tesla? Xiaomi to Launch EVs in Europe by 2027

Most of you would probably have known for a long time that Xiaomi also builds electric vehicles. You would also have noticed that these sporty EVs are currently only available in China and not anywhere else in the world. However, this situation is likely to change in just a few years. As the Japanese business newspaper Nikkei reported, Xiaomi is preparing to expand into international markets. From 2027 onward, the Chinese manufacturer's EVs will also be sold outside the country's borders to build on its domestic sales success.

Xiaomi to Establish Research and Development Center for EVs in Europe

No less exciting is word of Xiaomi planning a new research & development center for electric vehicles. When asked about the matter, a spokesperson for the world's third-largest manufacturer of smartphones and household electronics confirmed plans for a development center, but avoided giving any further details.

Nonetheless, the plan is to further expand capacities in the areas related to development and design, among other things. Chinese media reported how a small center with less than 50 employees has already been established in Germany, headed by former BMW manager Rudolf Dittrich, to achieve a global reach.

News portal Techinasia reported Xiaomi plans to roll out a sports version of the SU7 for Europe. The plan is to carry out corresponding tests of the car on the Nürburgring (hence setting up the development center in Germany). Sales of the new vehicles are to be coordinated from Düsseldorf, where the company's European headquarters is located.

The first countries in which Xiaomi EVs will be available in Europe will include Germany, Spain, and France. However, this will only happen when existing market conditions improve, of which we do not know when. The primary obstacle? High import duties for vehicles built in China. There is also no word on how this will play out in the US, considering the tariff situation right now.

Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, had already delivered around 137,000 units by the end of 2024. That alone is a success, but the manufacturer set an even higher target for itself to sell around 350,000 units this year.

The car is also known as a "smartphone on wheels" because the infotainment system that is closely linked to the driver's smartphone.