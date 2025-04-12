If you think of a foldable flip smartphone , Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola's Razr likely come to mind, given their wider global availability compared to other Android brands. Now, with Motorola due for its foldable refresh, the company is teasing the 2025 Razr foldable, set for an April 24 debut. However, there are hints we might see more than just flip phones.

New Razr Foldables and a "Brick" Flagship

Motorola has confirmed an announcement event on April 24 through its various regional online channels. Interestingly, keen observers have spotted clues suggesting that global fans might receive not only the successor to the Razr 2024, called Razr 50 outside the US, but also a new flagship device.

Specifically, Motorola USA posted a video clip showcasing silhouettes of three folding devices. However, it's probable that these represent the Razr 2025 and Razr+ 2025 rather than a third distinct foldable model. This is supported by the clip's ending, where the word "AI" is formed using the two foldable device outlines.

Something extraordinary is coming…something that understands, adapts, and evolves with you. More than just a device.



An experience that learns, senses, and moves at your pace.



Get ready to discover the future.#hellomoto #gatewaytoiconic pic.twitter.com/7qrGCITLrw — Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) April 10, 2025

Outside the US, Motorola released a different video clip where the "AI" formation involves one foldable device and a traditional "brick" phone. This latter device is rumored to be the Moto Edge 60 Pro, potentially positioned as a more budget-friendly flagship alternative to a premium "Ultra" model.

The device is reportedly sporting a faster Dimensity 8350 SoC and not the flagship Dimensity 9400. However, it is rumored to gain a notably bigger 6,000 mAh battery that would put it in the level of the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13. This model is not expected to be made available in North America.

Razr 2025 Could Get New Chips and AI

Returning to the new Razr foldable smartphones, the Razr 2025 and Razr+ 2025 (likely to be marketed as Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra in other countries) are reportedly slated for significant upgrades.

Notably, the more premium Razr+ 2025 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. If this proves accurate, it would represent a substantial leap from last year's model, which used a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Utilizing Qualcomm's current flagship SoC would position its performance to be competitive with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is also expected to use the same chip. Meanwhile, the standard Razr 2025 might feature an upper midrange Dimensity 7400X.

Motorola's new AI-powered Remember This is similar to Google Pixel's Screenshot / © Motorola

These new chipsets are expected to enable various AI features through the Moto AI suite, including a contextually aware assistant and AI-powered summarization and writing tools.

Furthermore, the models could be differentiated by the Razr+ potentially featuring more RAM and larger inner and cover displays. Both next-generation Motorola foldable flip phones are also rumored to have larger 4,500 mAh batteries, with the "Plus" variant possibly retaining reverse wireless charging. There is currently no information regarding potential camera enhancements.

With less than two weeks until the announcement, more details are likely to emerge. What upgrades are you hoping to see in the upcoming Razr smartphones? Share your predictions in the comments.