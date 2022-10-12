Motorola Moto G72 launched: Huge camera for a small price

Motorola has launched the Moto G72 (2022) into more countries. The midrange 4G device has been unveiled first in Indian market, and now it is heading to Europe for the price of €260 although pricing may vary in some countries.

TL;DR

Motorola's Moto G72 arrives in Europe starting at €260.

The midrange Android lacks 5G but comes with a new Helio G99 chip and 108MP camera.

The Moto G72 sports IP52 water resistance and is available in grey, white, or blue color.

The Motorola Moto G72 features a 6.5-inch P-OLED screen with Full HD resolution. It's unstated if there is any glass protection available, but what's confirmed is a decent 120Hz refresh rate. Surprisingly, the device sports an IP52 water-resistance and in-display fingerprint scanner, both are quite rare to find in this price range.

Snappy processor and massive main camera

MediaTek's Helio G99 processor powers the Moto G72, which is paired with 128GB expandable storage and 6/8GB RAM. Dual SIM support is available although you'll need to drop the microSD card since it's a hybrid tray rather than a complete dual slot. In addition to the stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack is found sitting adjacent to the USB-C port.

Motorola Moto G72 is available in white, grey or black colorways / © Motorola / Screenshot by NextPit

In terms of imaging, a triple camera module is housed at the rear. The main sensor is a 108MP snapper while the other is an 8MP ultrawide and a measly 2MP macro camera. Despite the massive shooter, video recording is limited to 1080p resolution at 60fps. Furthermore, a 16MP selfie camera sits on a punch hole cut out on the display.

Moto G72 pricing and missing 5G support

Motorola's Moto G72 runs on Android 12 OS. It also packs a 5000mAh battery and a generous 30W fast charging. There is also an NFC along with WiFi ac and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Noticeably, the device misses a 5G feature, which may disappoint those looking for faster data speed.

The Moto G72 is available in Meteorite Grey, Mineral White, and Polar Blue. It retails between €260 to €280 depending on which country you're in. Motorola didn't confirm if the Moto G72 will head to the US and Canada, though we don't want to dash anyone's hope.