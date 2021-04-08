Motorola Moto G10 review: the value-for-money king is dead

The tenth generation of the Moto G series does not pack a pleasant surprise like the first model, but it does bring an important feature: a 5,000 mAh battery. But is that enough to make you pick up this smartphone? After spending two weeks reviewing the Moto G10, my answer is a resounding no!

As mentioned above, Motorola highlighted three main strengths in Moto G10: the camera, battery, and performance. Hence, this is a device for those who want to share photos on social networks and instant messaging programs, perform basic productivity and leisure functions, without having to worry about power consumption .

Moto G10 offers below-average performance

The Moto G10 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset that sports an Adreno 610 GPU to handle the graphical workload. In other words, this is a classic low-end smartphone processor, clearly defining where the Moto G10's place is in the global market hierarchy. This SoC is more than capable of handling the majority of daily tasks well, such as the sending and receiving of messages, checking on your emails, browsing the Internet, and scrolling through the various social networks that you are signed on to effortlessly.

However, if you were to ask for more from the Moto G10, it is unable to do just that simply because it is limited by its processor. This is why having a dedicated mode for gaming just doesn't quite cut it for the Moto G10 as it is simply incapable of offering a fluid gaming experience. Both Mario Kart Tour and Hot Wheels Infinite Loop are games that I consider to feature reasonable graphics that should be able to run on mid-range devices smoothly, but even then, the gaming experience was far from smooth. In addition, the overall user interface left a bitter taste in my mouth with persistent sluggishness when multitasking, while launching an application takes longer than expected for devices that fall under the G series.

AnTuTu benchmark result (left); Geekbench single and multi-core result (right) / © NextPit

The device features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, of which only 48GB is available for use as the rest is taken up by the system. With so many models dropping microSD memory card support, I want to point out that the Moto G10 has not taken this route, so you can still take advantage of expandable memory as and when the need arises.

About Moto G10's display

What further hinders the overall smartphone experience is the quality of the display - or rather, the lack of it. With a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels (HD+), a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and 269 ppi pixel density, these are definitely not figures that would impress anyone. With such specifications on a 6.5-inch display, it actually gives the impression that we can count the number of pixels on the display based on the content being viewed at the moment. Hence, watching movies and TV series may not be as enjoyable on the Moto G10, despite the fact that it packs a 20:9 aspect ratio .

This image doesn't do justice to the quality of the Moto G10's screen, as it looks much sharper here than it actually is / © NextPit

About Moto G10 software updates

The Moto G10 hit the market with the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 11, right out of the box. However, the real surprise here is to see that the tenth generation of this iconic Motorola series will be discontinued precisely because of what made it popular in the first place: receiving at least two major Android updates. The new Moto G10 should see out the rest of its lifetime with Android 11, just like how it was upon unboxing.

Another area of concern for the Motorola G10 is its update cycle. A Brazilian Motorola PR official revealed to us at launch saying that the Moto G10 would not get the Android 12 update because they don't want to mess with the performance of the hardware in the future. At this moment, we are not sure if this decision extends to the global variants of the phone. By taking this stance, Motorola has placed the Moto G series on the same level as that of the Moto E line, and this goes against the thinking of companies such as Samsung, who recently guaranteed three years of Android updates for the company's mid-range smartphones, as is the case of the recently announced Galaxy A52.

We have debated much about this topic, and I believe that this initiative was made not because they wanted to make compromises on the entry-level handset's performance like the Moto E series. What I am disappointed with here is Motorola's deliberate choice of hardware components inside the Moto G10 that will clearly be outdated with any new Android version update. We will look at how the Moto G10 should actually be part of the E series. #micdrop