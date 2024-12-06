Hot topics

Motorola Edge (2024) Hits Record Low Price with $250 Discount

© Motorola
If you're hunting for a post-Cyber Monday bargain, Motorola's smartphones are worth a look. One standout deal is on the Motorola Edge (2024), now available for just $299, down from $549—a massive $250 discount (45%).

This price beats Motorola's Black Friday offer by $50 and applies to the unlocked variant in Midnight Blue. T-Mobile customers can grab the phone for $329, with the option to save up to $220 more through trade-in credits for eligible devices.

Why the Motorola Edge (2024) Is Worth Your Money

The Motorola Edge (2024) builds on its predecessor, the Edge from 2023 (review), with meaningful upgrades under the hood. It's powered by the faster and more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, offering improved performance while consuming less power. Coupled with a larger 5,000 mAh battery, this ensures even better battery life.

While the exterior remains largely unchanged, the 6.6-inch OLED display is slightly brighter and now protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The back retains its eco-leather finish for enhanced grip. Plus, the device is as lightweight and sleek as before and retains IP68 dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge (2024)
Motorola's Edge (2024) features a new Cinematic OLED display, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a faster Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. / © Motorola

Other notable upgrades include a faster USB-C 3.2 port with support for DisplayPort 1.4, enabling enhanced connectivity for external displays. The camera features a 50 MP main sensor capable of 4K video recording and is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide lens. On the front, a 32 MP selfie camera captures plenty of detail, adding more room for editing and cropping.

The primary downside of the Motorola Edge (2024) is its limited software support. It ships with Android 14 out of the box and will receive updates to Android 15 and Android 16, but no further major OS upgrades are planned. However, Motorola promises three years of security updates, which should provide reasonable peace of mind for most users.

What do you think? Would you recommend the Motorola Edge (2024) at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

