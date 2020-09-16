Moto E7 Plus officially announced for the UK and Europe; India, Brazil launch likely soon

Lenovo-owned Motorola earlier today launched a new budget smartphone in the UK and select European markets. The Moto E7 Plus - as the new device is known - seems to be a successor to the Moto E6 Plus, which was launched exactly a year ago in September 2019. The UK/Europe launch caught many tech bloggers by surprise since the phone was first spotted a week ago in Brazil. This was followed by several reports which indicated the possibility of the Moto E7 launching in the South American country first.

While Motorola Brazil hasn’t shared an update about a possible launch, their counterparts in India have sent out a clear indication about the phone coming to the world’s second-largest smartphone market soon. The Motorola India Twitter account earlier today posted an image of a new smartphone, which, clearly, is the Moto E7.

It’s time you take your smartphone photography to the nExt level with our upcoming launch.

Any guesses? 😉 pic.twitter.com/tKhkIIlVVb — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 16, 2020



As seen in the tweet above, one can easily make that the phone is indeed the Moto E7 thanks to the instantly recognizable triangle-shaped dual-camera layout. The specifications of the phone is expected to remain largely the same across most markets.

Let’s check what the Moto E7 Plus has to offer in terms of hardware specs.

A budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto E7 Plus, expectedly features the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset and comes with 4GB of RAM in the UK. At this point, it remains unclear if the Indian and Brazilian variants will feature other variants. The phone also gets 64GB of internal storage and packs in a 5,000mAh battery.

The rear camera setup on the Moto E7 Plus includes a 48MP primary camera that can take 12MP images. This sensor makes use of an f/1.7 lens for good low light performance. The secondary camera happens to be a depth sensor with a resolution of 2MP, mated to an f/2.4 lens. There is a single LED flash at the rear for low light scenes. At the front, the Moto E7 Plus gets an 8MP f/2.2 camera. Motorola confirmed that the Moto E7 Plus can record FHD 60 videos using the rear camera.

The display used on the Moto E7 Plus is a TFT LCD panel that measures 6.5-inches across with a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. This display has a max resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels in a 20:9 aspect ratio. As expected of any handsets of its caliber, the Moto E7 packs in a lot of connectivity features, including Bluetooth 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo. In the UK, the phone comes in single SIM and dual SIM variants. In India, the company will only sell the dual SIM variant.

As for pricing, in the UK, the Moto E7 Plus has been launched at GBP 129 and in select European markets for EUR 149. In India, the phone is likely to be priced around the Rs 10,000 mark. We are hopeful of the Moto E7 officially coming to India and Brazil before the end of September.