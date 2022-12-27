Lenovo's Legion Y700 gaming tablet is an iPad Mini rival launching soon

Besides Apple's range of iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tab series, there are only a few Android tablets capable of intensive use and gaming. Lenovo's upcoming Legion Y700 could be an additional option to that, but a lot cheaper.

The Legion Y700 was introduced exclusively to China earlier this year. It is the first Android slab to come out from the company's gaming brand. Coincidentally, Lenovo India has published a dedicated page for the tablet, suggesting an imminent global launch ahead.

Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tab features and specs

Apart from the branding, the website doesn't reveal anything specific to the global model of Legion Y700. But to refresh, Lenovo's budget tablet has plenty of memory and horsepower despite sporting a dated Snapdragon 870 chip. The battery capacity is listed at 6550 mAh and can be filled up to 100 percent in just 45 minutes using its 45W fast charging adapter.

Lenovo Legion Y700 has an 8.8-inch IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate / © Lenovo

The compact 8.8-inch IPS display boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1600x2560 pixels resolution. Additionally, the Legion Y700 has a metal frame and measures 7.9 mm thick on the sides. It's not as sleek as the iPad Mini 6 (2021), but it has a vapor chamber cooling system similar to most gaming smartphones.

There is also a dedicated button to instantly access the gaming dashboard alongside JBL-tuned stereo speakers. The setup is completed by a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie snapper with both sensors capable of recording 1080p video.

Lenovo Legion Y700 price and release date

As regards the pricing, the Legion Y700 retails for about $350 in China for the 8/128 GB configuration, while the 12 GB option costs $400. It's unclear if we will get the same offer. Likewise, availability in other regions is unspecified. But if you can't wait for the gaming slate, Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 has more premium features at slightly higher pricing.