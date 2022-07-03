Lenovo Legion Halo leaked: Sleek gaming phone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Lenovo is close to announcing its next gaming phone under the Legion brand. The latest Chinese certification reveals important key features and specs of the upcoming Legion Halo smartphone powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Based on the listing, the Legion Halo comes with a clean design instead of decorative paint jobs and stickers found on the previous Legion Duel and other gaming phones. Lenovo might also reduce the cooling system inside the device in order to accommodate a slimmer profile. But to what extent is yet to be determined once the Legion Halo becomes official.

Design of Lenovo Legion Halo gaming phone / © Tenaa.com

In terms processing oomph, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is confirmed to arrive on the Legion Halo. Early hands-on of the chipset suggests it will deliver cooler and more efficient output than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It could also be another reason why the company will market the Legion Halo as a gaming device despite the missing bulky cooling components.

Specs and availability of Lenovo Legion Halo

Other specs of the Lenovo Legion Halo include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole cutout. The back of the phone reminds us of the Oppo Reno 7 due to the flat finish and rectangular camera hump that houses the 50MP triple camera setup.

Memory configurations will start from 8GB RAM all the way to 16GB while on-board storage will have up to 512GB option. Lastly, the 4880 mAh battery may also support 68 watts fast charging similar to the 2022 Legion Y90. Both pricing and availability of the gaming phone will be revealed later this year.

Which gaming phone are you excited to see most in 2022? Hit us up in the comment section.