Hot topics

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush First Look: Refreshing in Every Sense

8 min read 8 min No comments 0
nextpit laifen toothbrush hero
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi Head of Editorial

Switching from my trusty Oral-B to the Laifen Wave for a full day wasn't exactly in my usual review repertoire, but curiosity got the better of me. I'm here to report: I'm glad I took the plunge. While its sleek, minimalist design first drew me in, it was the innovative companion app and its unique up-and-down brushing motion—departing from the traditional circular technique—that truly captivated me. Spoiler alert: consider me a convert!

Laifen Wave

Good

  • A high-quality and minimalist design
  • Weeks-long battery life
  • Customizable app onboard
  • No need for a charging dock
  • Three customizable modes for automatic
  • Excellent value for money

Bad

  • Untapped potential of the app
  • Lacks onboard usage analysis
Laifen Wave
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Laifen Wave

Laifen Wave

  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Laifen Wave: All deals

Pricing and Accessibility

This review of the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush comes courtesy of Laifen Tech, but rest assured, our editorial integrity remains untouched. Quickly, before we dive in: it’s worth your investment.

The toothbrush sports advanced features and high-quality materials, much like something out of Apple’s lineup—a comparison Laifen themselves draw attention to. The unboxing feels just as premium, complete with over 90% recyclable materials for those eco-conscious consumers. While I won't dwell on the originality, the presentation and user-centric packaging definitely make an impression.

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush comes in a carefully designed box, with an Apple-like unboxing experience. / © nextpit

Don’t let the thoughtful design fool you into expecting a hefty price tag. Prices range from $69.99 for the ABS plastic model to $99.99 for the stainless-steel variant, very much in line with the market. The brush heads are also affordably priced, making upkeep both easy and economical.

With a timely Mother’s Day promotion offering up to 20% off, the Laifen Wave is not just a smart buy; it’s also a thoughtful gift.

This article is a collaboration between nextpit and Laifen Tech. The company, however, had no input on the editorial team's opinion.

Beautifully Made

The Laifen Wave electric toothbrush melds high-end design with practical utility. Available in materials like stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and ABS plastic, I opted for the latter in my tests .

This well-crafted toothbrush is not only stylish but durable, featuring water and dirt resistance to maintain cleanliness. Its brush heads boast copper-free bristle tufting, which reduces bacterial growth and enhances oral health.

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The modes you will be using are identified by the LEDs at the top of the toothbrush handle. / © nextpit

One standout feature is the use of LEDs in the handle, which reflect the selected mode from the app with three distinct dots. The inclusion of Airplane Mode, activated by a long press of the power button or directly through the app, is particularly useful for travelers. I typically don't bring my Oral-B when traveling because of its bulky charging dock, but the Laifen Wave's sleek, efficient charging system and easy portability make me think this could be a must-have on my next trips.

Additionally, the brush features extra soft 0.02 mm tapered bristles designed to be gentle on the gums, with brush head options including Gum-care, Super-clean, and Ultra-whitening to cater to various dental needs.

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The brush head options from the left to the right: Super-clean, Gum-care, and Ultra-whitening. / © nextpit

Tech Made Simple

Indeed, the Laifen Wave isn’t just a pretty face; it packs a serious punch with its dual-action mechanism. This clever design combines a precise 60° back-and-forth motion with up to 66,000 vibrations per minute, thanks to its proprietary motor system. This motor isn't just about power—it's about control, ensuring the toothbrush operates smoothly and accurately for optimal cleaning .

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The Laifen Wave has a great grip, is lightweight, and surprisingly quiet. / © nextpit

Thanks to this technology, the Laifen Wave doesn’t just clean your teeth, it does so more efficiently, reaching more areas of your mouth and maintaining consistent power, even under pressure. This means a deeper clean, healthier gums, and ultimately, a brighter smile.

If you're accustomed to the traditional circular brushing mechanism, the Laifen Wave's different approach might feel odd at first. You might find yourself spattering more toothpaste on the mirror during initial uses, and it's easy to accidentally touch your teeth with the back of the brush head, which can feel unusual. However, once you adjust to this new technique, you'll find it extremely comfortable and surprisingly gentle—requiring minimal pressure. Plus, it's incredibly quiet.

A screenshot of the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush App User Interface
The companion app for the Laifen Wave gives you an array of controls over three different modes. / © nextpit

Smart Features for Personalized Care

The Laifen Wave isn't your ordinary toothbrush. With its companion app, customizable with three distinct settings and ten intensity levels, it's more like a command center for your mouth. Its sleek design isn't just for show—the app also integrates seamlessly with other gadgets from Laifen's lineup, including the chic Laifen Swift Special hairdryer and the Laifen SE, both of which are currently snagging attention with their sales tags.

Comparing it to my usual Oral-B, the standout feature of the Laifen Wave is undoubtedly its app. The ability to adjust vibration strength, oscillation range, and speed across a spectrum of ten intensities sets a new standard, although it leaves me wanting more. For perspective, my Smart Water Filter not only tracks my water usage down to the year but also includes a direct shopping link for essential accessories like cartridges and CO2, complete with timely expiration reminders. This shows that while the Laifen app is a step in the right direction, it still has room to grow.

Ideally, the app would also serve up analytics on my most-used modes and alert me when it’s time to swap out the brush head. Even more, I’d love an AI feature estimating the longevity of my teeth—though the practicality of that remains to be seen. Linking up with my Apple Health app could be a smart move, considering the pivotal role of oral health in overall well-being.

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The battery charging icon indicates when you need to charge your Laifen Wave, and the airplane mode icon shows when it is on or off. / © nextpit

On the upside, the device boasts over-the-air firmware updates, ensuring it stays current without any fuss.

Privacy-wise, Laifen is transparent and straightforward. The company operates on a global scale, leveraging a network of resources and servers. However, it is not clear if there are or where the servers are located outside of China.

30-Days Battery Life

The Laifen Wave electric toothbrush impresses with its battery performance. Unlike many competitors that require a full 24-hour charge, the Laifen Wave boasts a rapid charge feature, fully powering up in just 2.5 hours with its magnetic fast charging system .

Once charged, it can run for up to 30 days on medium settings, making it both practical for daily use and ideal for travel.

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The charging cable easily attaches to the bottom of the handle with the help of magnets, making it convenient to snap into place. / © nextpit

Echoing the ease of Apple’s MagSafe, its magnetic charging cable snaps conveniently into place. A USB-C instead of a USB-A connector at the end of the charging cable and an app notification for a full charge would be nice, but these are minor tweaks to an otherwise top-notch product.

Laifen Wave Smart Toothbrush
The charging cable features a MagSafe design and a USB-A connector for the power adapter. / © nextpit 

Key Features

  Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush
Electric Motor
  • Synchronous Servo Motor
Oscillation Range
  • Max 60°
Vibration Frequency
  • Up to 66000 Vibrations/Minute
Handle Material
  • Stainless Steel / Aluminum Alloy / ABS
Bristle Material
  • KR PBT Tapered Bristles / DuPont Nylon
Brush Head Price
  • $9.99 /3-Pack
  • $16.99 /6-Pack
Charging Method
  • 2.5h Magnetic Fast Charging
Waterproof Resistance
  • IP7X
App
  • Charging 2 Modes / 3 Settings / 10 Levels
Compatibility
  • Android and iOS devices

Early Verdict

Let's get one thing straight right off the bat—reviewing a toothbrush isn’t typically in my wheelhouse. Yet, with years of putting smart gadgets through their paces, I’ve also racked up quite the mileage with electric toothbrushes. My main criteria? How my mouth feels post-brush. And in that arena, the Laifen Wave truly sparkles.

Having spent a full day with this device, the results are in: my mouth feels pristine, my teeth are glossy, and my gums are thanking me for the gentle care. The game changer here is the connectivity—the toothbrush links up with my smartphone, giving me a dashboard of oral hygiene controls right on a large display. This digital dimension Laifen has introduced to the electric toothbrush market brims with potential, and I’m keen to see how they’ll expand these capabilities further.

For now, though, if you’re on the hunt for a stylish and effective electric toothbrush that won’t break the bank (staying south of $100), the Laifen Wave deserves a spot on your bathroom counter.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over 10 years of reviewing smartphones and wearables, I recently became addicted to smart home gadgets. Even though I dove into the Apple ecosystem two years back, Android remains as one of my passions. Previously editor-in-chief of AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now write for the US market. I love my records and I believe that the best way to get to know a place is through its food.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing