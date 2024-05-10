Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush First Look: Refreshing in Every Sense

Switching from my trusty Oral-B to the Laifen Wave for a full day wasn't exactly in my usual review repertoire, but curiosity got the better of me. I'm here to report: I'm glad I took the plunge. While its sleek, minimalist design first drew me in, it was the innovative companion app and its unique up-and-down brushing motion—departing from the traditional circular technique—that truly captivated me. Spoiler alert: consider me a convert!

Additionally, the brush features extra soft 0.02 mm tapered bristles designed to be gentle on the gums, with brush head options including Gum-care, Super-clean, and Ultra-whitening to cater to various dental needs.

One standout feature is the use of LEDs in the handle, which reflect the selected mode from the app with three distinct dots. The inclusion of Airplane Mode, activated by a long press of the power button or directly through the app, is particularly useful for travelers. I typically don't bring my Oral-B when traveling because of its bulky charging dock, but the Laifen Wave's sleek, efficient charging system and easy portability make me think this could be a must-have on my next trips.

This well-crafted toothbrush is not only stylish but durable, featuring water and dirt resistance to maintain cleanliness. Its brush heads boast copper-free bristle tufting, which reduces bacterial growth and enhances oral health.

The Laifen Wave electric toothbrush melds high-end design with practical utility. Available in materials like stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and ABS plastic, I opted for the latter in my tests .

Tech Made Simple

Indeed, the Laifen Wave isn’t just a pretty face; it packs a serious punch with its dual-action mechanism. This clever design combines a precise 60° back-and-forth motion with up to 66,000 vibrations per minute, thanks to its proprietary motor system. This motor isn't just about power—it's about control, ensuring the toothbrush operates smoothly and accurately for optimal cleaning .

The Laifen Wave has a great grip, is lightweight, and surprisingly quiet. / © nextpit

Thanks to this technology, the Laifen Wave doesn’t just clean your teeth, it does so more efficiently, reaching more areas of your mouth and maintaining consistent power, even under pressure. This means a deeper clean, healthier gums, and ultimately, a brighter smile.

If you're accustomed to the traditional circular brushing mechanism, the Laifen Wave's different approach might feel odd at first. You might find yourself spattering more toothpaste on the mirror during initial uses, and it's easy to accidentally touch your teeth with the back of the brush head, which can feel unusual. However, once you adjust to this new technique, you'll find it extremely comfortable and surprisingly gentle—requiring minimal pressure. Plus, it's incredibly quiet.

The companion app for the Laifen Wave gives you an array of controls over three different modes. / © nextpit

Smart Features for Personalized Care

The Laifen Wave isn't your ordinary toothbrush. With its companion app, customizable with three distinct settings and ten intensity levels, it's more like a command center for your mouth. Its sleek design isn't just for show—the app also integrates seamlessly with other gadgets from Laifen's lineup, including the chic Laifen Swift Special hairdryer and the Laifen SE, both of which are currently snagging attention with their sales tags.

Comparing it to my usual Oral-B, the standout feature of the Laifen Wave is undoubtedly its app. The ability to adjust vibration strength, oscillation range, and speed across a spectrum of ten intensities sets a new standard, although it leaves me wanting more. For perspective, my Smart Water Filter not only tracks my water usage down to the year but also includes a direct shopping link for essential accessories like cartridges and CO 2 , complete with timely expiration reminders. This shows that while the Laifen app is a step in the right direction, it still has room to grow.

Ideally, the app would also serve up analytics on my most-used modes and alert me when it’s time to swap out the brush head. Even more, I’d love an AI feature estimating the longevity of my teeth—though the practicality of that remains to be seen. Linking up with my Apple Health app could be a smart move, considering the pivotal role of oral health in overall well-being.

The battery charging icon indicates when you need to charge your Laifen Wave, and the airplane mode icon shows when it is on or off. / © nextpit

On the upside, the device boasts over-the-air firmware updates, ensuring it stays current without any fuss.

Privacy-wise, Laifen is transparent and straightforward. The company operates on a global scale, leveraging a network of resources and servers. However, it is not clear if there are or where the servers are located outside of China.