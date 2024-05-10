Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush First Look: Refreshing in Every Sense
Switching from my trusty Oral-B to the Laifen Wave for a full day wasn't exactly in my usual review repertoire, but curiosity got the better of me. I'm here to report: I'm glad I took the plunge. While its sleek, minimalist design first drew me in, it was the innovative companion app and its unique up-and-down brushing motion—departing from the traditional circular technique—that truly captivated me. Spoiler alert: consider me a convert!
Good
- A high-quality and minimalist design
- Weeks-long battery life
- Customizable app onboard
- No need for a charging dock
- Three customizable modes for automatic
- Excellent value for money
Bad
- Untapped potential of the app
- Lacks onboard usage analysis
Pricing and Accessibility
This review of the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush comes courtesy of Laifen Tech, but rest assured, our editorial integrity remains untouched. Quickly, before we dive in: it’s worth your investment.
The toothbrush sports advanced features and high-quality materials, much like something out of Apple’s lineup—a comparison Laifen themselves draw attention to. The unboxing feels just as premium, complete with over 90% recyclable materials for those eco-conscious consumers. While I won't dwell on the originality, the presentation and user-centric packaging definitely make an impression.
Don’t let the thoughtful design fool you into expecting a hefty price tag. Prices range from $69.99 for the ABS plastic model to $99.99 for the stainless-steel variant, very much in line with the market. The brush heads are also affordably priced, making upkeep both easy and economical.
With a timely Mother’s Day promotion offering up to 20% off, the Laifen Wave is not just a smart buy; it’s also a thoughtful gift.
Beautifully Made
The Laifen Wave electric toothbrush melds high-end design with practical utility. Available in materials like stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and ABS plastic, I opted for the latter in my tests .
This well-crafted toothbrush is not only stylish but durable, featuring water and dirt resistance to maintain cleanliness. Its brush heads boast copper-free bristle tufting, which reduces bacterial growth and enhances oral health.
One standout feature is the use of LEDs in the handle, which reflect the selected mode from the app with three distinct dots. The inclusion of Airplane Mode, activated by a long press of the power button or directly through the app, is particularly useful for travelers. I typically don't bring my Oral-B when traveling because of its bulky charging dock, but the Laifen Wave's sleek, efficient charging system and easy portability make me think this could be a must-have on my next trips.
Additionally, the brush features extra soft 0.02 mm tapered bristles designed to be gentle on the gums, with brush head options including Gum-care, Super-clean, and Ultra-whitening to cater to various dental needs.
Tech Made Simple
Indeed, the Laifen Wave isn’t just a pretty face; it packs a serious punch with its dual-action mechanism. This clever design combines a precise 60° back-and-forth motion with up to 66,000 vibrations per minute, thanks to its proprietary motor system. This motor isn't just about power—it's about control, ensuring the toothbrush operates smoothly and accurately for optimal cleaning .
Thanks to this technology, the Laifen Wave doesn’t just clean your teeth, it does so more efficiently, reaching more areas of your mouth and maintaining consistent power, even under pressure. This means a deeper clean, healthier gums, and ultimately, a brighter smile.
If you're accustomed to the traditional circular brushing mechanism, the Laifen Wave's different approach might feel odd at first. You might find yourself spattering more toothpaste on the mirror during initial uses, and it's easy to accidentally touch your teeth with the back of the brush head, which can feel unusual. However, once you adjust to this new technique, you'll find it extremely comfortable and surprisingly gentle—requiring minimal pressure. Plus, it's incredibly quiet.
Smart Features for Personalized Care
The Laifen Wave isn't your ordinary toothbrush. With its companion app, customizable with three distinct settings and ten intensity levels, it's more like a command center for your mouth. Its sleek design isn't just for show—the app also integrates seamlessly with other gadgets from Laifen's lineup, including the chic Laifen Swift Special hairdryer and the Laifen SE, both of which are currently snagging attention with their sales tags.
Comparing it to my usual Oral-B, the standout feature of the Laifen Wave is undoubtedly its app. The ability to adjust vibration strength, oscillation range, and speed across a spectrum of ten intensities sets a new standard, although it leaves me wanting more. For perspective, my Smart Water Filter not only tracks my water usage down to the year but also includes a direct shopping link for essential accessories like cartridges and CO2, complete with timely expiration reminders. This shows that while the Laifen app is a step in the right direction, it still has room to grow.
Ideally, the app would also serve up analytics on my most-used modes and alert me when it’s time to swap out the brush head. Even more, I’d love an AI feature estimating the longevity of my teeth—though the practicality of that remains to be seen. Linking up with my Apple Health app could be a smart move, considering the pivotal role of oral health in overall well-being.
On the upside, the device boasts over-the-air firmware updates, ensuring it stays current without any fuss.
Privacy-wise, Laifen is transparent and straightforward. The company operates on a global scale, leveraging a network of resources and servers. However, it is not clear if there are or where the servers are located outside of China.
30-Days Battery Life
The Laifen Wave electric toothbrush impresses with its battery performance. Unlike many competitors that require a full 24-hour charge, the Laifen Wave boasts a rapid charge feature, fully powering up in just 2.5 hours with its magnetic fast charging system .
Once charged, it can run for up to 30 days on medium settings, making it both practical for daily use and ideal for travel.
Echoing the ease of Apple’s MagSafe, its magnetic charging cable snaps conveniently into place. A USB-C instead of a USB-A connector at the end of the charging cable and an app notification for a full charge would be nice, but these are minor tweaks to an otherwise top-notch product.
Key Features
|Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush
|Electric Motor
|
|Oscillation Range
|
|Vibration Frequency
|
|Handle Material
|
|Bristle Material
|
|Brush Head Price
|
|Charging Method
|
|Waterproof Resistance
|
|App
|
|Compatibility
|
Early Verdict
Let's get one thing straight right off the bat—reviewing a toothbrush isn’t typically in my wheelhouse. Yet, with years of putting smart gadgets through their paces, I’ve also racked up quite the mileage with electric toothbrushes. My main criteria? How my mouth feels post-brush. And in that arena, the Laifen Wave truly sparkles.
Having spent a full day with this device, the results are in: my mouth feels pristine, my teeth are glossy, and my gums are thanking me for the gentle care. The game changer here is the connectivity—the toothbrush links up with my smartphone, giving me a dashboard of oral hygiene controls right on a large display. This digital dimension Laifen has introduced to the electric toothbrush market brims with potential, and I’m keen to see how they’ll expand these capabilities further.
For now, though, if you’re on the hunt for a stylish and effective electric toothbrush that won’t break the bank (staying south of $100), the Laifen Wave deserves a spot on your bathroom counter.
