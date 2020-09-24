Jabra Elite 45h review: long battery life can be affordable

Jabra, the price-to-performance champion in the true wireless headphones and earbuds market, has begun refreshing its entry-level range with the Jabra Elite 45h. These tiny on-ear wireless headphones retail for an attractive price point of £89.99, and might come with their fair share of flaws or compromises, but there is one saving grace - an amazing battery life that runs up to 50 hours before requiring a recharge!

What I like about the Jabra Elite 45h...

The price

We tend to forget about it, and some people don't share my opinion, but that is OK. The price of any device is an integral part of the user experience, at least in my opinion. The value-for-money feeling is a criterion that must be taken into account in the review itself, even if its evaluation can obviously vary from one user to another, depending on the purchasing power of each individual.

But for me, the sticker price happens to be one of the two best selling points of the Jabra Elite 45h. If your budget is limited to just 100 bucks and you would want a pair of on-ear wireless headphones this year and not an aging model from the 2018 flagship range, then the Jabra Elite 45h is a great choice.

It does come with its fair share of shortcomings which I will talk about below. However, in terms of compromise, the Jabra Elite 45h happens to carry the least issues at this price range. This is especially true as this price segment does not contain too many decent pairs of Bluetooth headphones, and that is a fact.

If I had to cite the best benchmarks in the world of headphones today, I would start by mentioning the Sennheiser 350 BT, which can be found for about the same price on Amazon, and has the advantage of offering a far wider range of audio codecs with support for Qualcomm's aptX and aptX Low Latency. Augmenting that would be great audio at a reasonable volume, passive isolation of the design, 30 hours of battery life, and micro-USB charging, and you end up with an excellent choice at a more than affordable price.

If you want ANC support for less than £100, the Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 are also a good choice and will retail for approximately the same. The sound quality is rather average, but if active noise reduction happens to be a must-have, then then it is a good choice at this price range.

Between these two models, the Jabra Elite 45h happens to bed in comfortably right smack in-between. It does have it limits on the audio performance than its Plantronics rival, sacrificing the ANC feature, and offers better battery life than the Sennheiser, although there isn't much that can be done when it comes to HD audio codecs.

The 45 hours of battery life

This is the second key point of this helmet. Jabra announced that this model comes with 50-hour battery life. I have been using it for over two weeks (since Thursday, September 10th) at the office as well as at home for listening or streaming video purposes. I spend an average of 8 or 9 hours at the office, inclusive of a lunch break in order to provide some context on my usage.

These days, I used the headset for approximately 5 hours on average. Once at home (which would be around 7 pm), I use it for at least 2-3 more hours to enjoy my films/series. I cannot say much about the two weekends in my review period, where I have to disconnect it at some point in time. From now on, we are looking at rather a low average usage period (this is an approximation for sure) of 7 hours daily without taking the weekends into consideration.

Over the time of 10 working days, that's amounts to approximately 70 hours of usage. All in all, at the time of writing, I have only had to recharge the Jabra Elite 45h only twice in a fortnight. So I never really actually achieved the promised round number of 50 hours of battery life, but I definitely exceeded the 45 hours.

This is a stratospheric figure compared to any other on-ear wireless headphones in the market, even in the high-end segment, which is mainly explained by the absence of ANC capability. And I used the Jabra Elite 45h quite extensively. For a more regular usage pattern of 2-3 hours a day, it will be able to easily last a week or more before it requires a trip to the nearest power outlet via a USB-C charger.

Recharging time also happens to be quite fast, where you will be able to enjoy close to 8 hours of battery life after leaving the headset plugged in for just 15 minutes. On this point alone, it is a total success for the Jabra Elite 45h which bears its name well (45 hours, badum-tsh!).

The Sound+ application

As always with Jabra products, the Jabra Sound+ companion application is a great way to personalize your listening experience.

When you connect the Jabra Elite 45h to the app, the app will immediately offer you the opportunity to test your hearing in order to have yourself adapt the sound of the headset. This MySound feature will also request for personal information such as your age and gender (I didn't know those factors impacted one's hearing drastically).

Then the application plays sounds on the low frequencies and then high frequencies by crescendoing up the decibels to calculate your hearing range (the set of frequencies you are able to hear).

For the rest, there's a 5-band graphic equalizer with the ability to choose from a selection of presets or to create your own equalization profiles and save them for later use. It's really a great asset in terms of customizing the entire listening experience.

The microphones for calls

If I had to cite one big flaw that all wireless headsets and headphones have in common, it's the quality of the microphones during calls, which is average at best, but generally poor.

Jabra happens to fall under the above-average category. The manufacturer boasts of its two microphone technology which supposedly filters out surrounding noise and isolating your voice in the process. Jabra does not dare to make use of the words "active noise reduction" like what Bose was able to offer on its Bose NCH 700, so I cannot comment on the effectiveness of this noise filtering.

The famous "2 microphones" technology in the Jabra Elite 45h. / © NextPit

But what's for sure is that my voice is far clearer when I make calls with the Jabra Elite 45h than with the £300 true wireless headphones that I currently use. My voice doesn't "pop" when I say "don't panic" to my boss who is wondering when I will finally finish my review. Nor does it "bop" when I say "hello" at the beginning of a call on Google Meet.

Neither do I sound like an evil wizard who speaks with Parseltongue, hissing out "S" and "F" sounds from my mouth. This good management of plosives (bop and pop) and whistles (s and f) unfortunately doesn't apply to wind noise, which is part of where the headphones have trouble filtering.

The low and precise sound signatures

Traditionally, Jabra headphones have always sounded far more bass-oriented. The frequency range happens to fall under the classic 20 to 20,000 Hz segments.

But the 40mm drivers deliver (via the unique SBC codec that is supported) generous, deep bass that punches and wakes you up with a bang as opposed to purring shyly.

On the other hand, I did notice a few shrill tones, a few unsettling shrills in the high frequencies, but the overall result is still surprisingly accurate. What do I mean by that? Even when the audio is packed with bass sounds (which is what I normally listen to) the bass doesn't drown out the rest of the music.

Vocals remain clearly identifiable as well as the instruments (the mediums), which brings a little warmth to the audio signature, without flattering these mediums too much in the process. The percussive rhythm of the bass will not be interrupted by the vocals, which still have enough space to express themselves.

The only real black spot would be the treble, which squeaks by especially when you turn up the decibels. So that's a good point for the Jabra Elite 45h... although there is a big BUT.