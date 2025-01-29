With iOS 18 , Apple introduced layered audio recording to the Voice Memos app on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This new feature takes advantage of the A18 Pro chipset, allowing users to add a voiceover or new recording on top of an existing instrumental or musical track. Here’s how it works and how you can use it on your iPhone .

What is Layered Recording in Voice Memos?

Layered recording is a new feature in Voice Memos that lets you add or combine an additional recording layer to an existing track, typically an instrumental. For example, you can record a voiceover or vocal performance over a music track, eliminating the need to use external headphones for playback while recording.

Note: the output is called a layered recording. It contains both the original musical layer and the newly recorded vocal layer, separated technically. You can combine these layers later.

This feature uses machine learning in the A18 Pro chipset to isolate and capture only your voice while ignoring the instrumental. Additionally, you can mix or edit the individual layers within the track after recording. This functionality is also available on iPads running iPadOS 18.2 or later, making it a versatile tool for both artists and casual users.

Which Apple Devices Support Layered Recording?

Layered recording requires the Apple A18 Pro chipset, meaning it is exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro (review) and iPhone 16 Pro Max, though it should support future iPhone and iPad devices.

However, to open and listen to layered recordings, devices running iOS 18.2 or iPadOS 18.2 can play them in QTA (QuickTime Audio) format. You can also mix these recordings directly within the Voice Memos app on supported iPhones and iPads.

How to Create a Layered Recording on iPhone

To use layered recording, ensure your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max is updated to iOS 18.2 or later.

Follow these steps:

Open the Voice Memos app (found in the Utilities folder). Select the musical recording you want to add a vocal layer to. Tap the waveform icon to view the track’s waveform. Tap the “+” button, then select the layer number you would like to add. Press the microphone icon to start recording your vocal layer. Press the stop icon to finish recording.

In the Voice Memos app, select the musical track you want to add a vocal recording. © nextpit When recording a new vocal or layered recording, tap on the audio channel before starting. © nextpit You can pause your vocal recording or tap Done to finish recording. © nextpit

Your layered recordings will appear in the recordings list, marked with a double-layer icon beside the title.

How to Mix and Edit Layered Recordings on iPhone or iPad

Layered recordings do not automatically merge the original and new tracks. You’ll need to manually mix them. This feature works on iPhones and iPads running iOS 18.2 or later. Plus, you can also access layered recordings through the Voice Memos app on other Apple devices for the same Apple account.

To mix layered recordings:

Open the Voice Memos app and select the layered recording you want to mix. Tap the waveform icon. Tap the layers button. Adjust the Layer Mix slider to blend the layers.

To separate layers:

Follow steps 1–2 above. Instead of selecting the Layer Mix slider, tap the separate layers button (indicated by an encircled three-dot icon).

Apple’s layered recording feature in Voice Memos is a powerful tool for adding vocals or voiceovers to instrumental tracks without needing external equipment like headphones. Plus, layered recordings can be synced across devices and imported into Logic Pro for further editing.

