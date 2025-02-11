Following the release of iOS 18.3 two weeks ago, Apple has issued a minor follow-up update with iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1. While the update includes only minor changes, it addresses a major security vulnerability that has already been exploited in the wild, affecting both iPhones and iPads. Here’s why you should install it right away.

The timing of iOS 18.3.1’s release is unusual, as Apple rolled it out on a Monday evening—often a sign of urgency. This urgency is reinforced by Apple’s security notes, which highlight a critical fix included in the update.

The update patches an accessibility vulnerability that could disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device, impacting both iPhones and iPads. Apple confirmed that this vulnerability has been exploited in the wild, specifically targeting select individuals through sophisticated, physical attacks. However, details remain scarce, likely for security reasons.

While these attacks appear to be limited in scope, updating to iOS 18.3.1 is strongly recommended to ensure your device remains secure.

Impact: A physical attack may disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.

What is USB Restricted Mode?

USB Restricted Mode is a security feature on iPhones and iPads that prevents unauthorized access through a USB connection when the device is locked. Developers typically disable this mode for testing apps and accessories. However, cybercriminals can exploit it by physically connecting accessories to gain access to sensitive files.

The update is now widely available for iPhones running iOS 18.3. This means that devices with iOS 18.0 or later—including the iPhone XS and newer models—should see the update. Similarly, iPadOS 18.3.1 is rolling out to iPads running iPadOS 18.0 or later.

If you haven’t received the update notification yet, you can manually check by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Once available, start the installation. The update size ranges from 400 MB to 700 MB, depending on the model, so be mindful if you’re using cellular data.

Beyond this security update, Apple is expected to release the iOS 18.4 beta this week, with the final version likely arriving in the spring.

