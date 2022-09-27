Pro Max no more: iPhone 15 Ultra could be Apple's next premium model

Not even a month has passed since Apple launched the new iPhone lineup , and we're already seeing rumors around the iPhone 15 Ultra model . On his latest newsletter, prominent Bloomberg Mark Gurman analyst claims that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be replaced by an Ultra version equipped with a drastic change in design not seen in years.

iPhone Pro Max model may be dropped in 2023

Apple to introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra

all iPhone 15 models may share USB-C and Dynamic Island features

Earlier this month, a report indicated that the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra could exclusively feature a periscope camera. Today, prolific leaker Mark Gurman predicts that Apple's 'Ultra' premium flagship may eventually replace the Pro Max from the lineup. He also suggests that the entire iPhone 15 lineup could be sporting USB-C ports, which is already expected given the approved standardization law in the EU.

Dual selfie camera and bigger storage on the iPhone 15 Ultra

There has not been solid evidence supporting the existence of an Ultra iPhone. But another leaker shared some interesting info about this model. According to a Twitter user named MajinBu, the iPhone 15 Ultra will have dual front facing cameras and a larger base storage of 256GB while the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will still be stuck with a single sensor and 128GB of memory.

For now, it's unclear what will be the advantages of having two selfie cameras as opposed to a lone snapper. Will we see an ultra-wide camera for improved group selfies? Or maybe a tele camera to improve the quality when using Apple's Continuity Camera that turns any iPhone into a MacBook webcam? We'll know by next September, I guess.

Besides the new port, the vanilla and plus iPhone 15 models are anticipated to feature the Dynamic Island cutout and the A16 chipset. Both the processor and design are currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro (review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (review).

With Apple bumping the price of Watch Ultra, do you also expect that the Cupertino will increase the pricing of its iPhone Ultra model next year? Let us hear your predictions.