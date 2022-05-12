Hell freezes over: Apple to switch to USB-C for next year's iPhones

Apple's Lightning port could finally be retired next year. A new claim by an established Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo hints to an imminent discontinuation of the proprietary port in favor of USB-C. Possibly, starting with next year's iPhone 15 – but not yet on the upcoming iPhone 14 .

TL;DR

A fresh report alleges that Apple will start using USB-C on its iPhones

It's said that the USB-C port will be introduced on the iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 series could benefit from improved charging speeds

There are many reasons why Apple will finally follow the USB standard. Primarily, Apple's Lightning port is behind in terms of data speed and charging technologies. Using a USB-C port could enable quicker transfer of files between iPhones and computers. Like the most recently launched iPads, future iPhones could also benefit from the improved charging speed.

The EU's push for standardization of ports is likely another reason why Apple is rushing to switch from Lightning to USB-C on its next year's iPhone devices. Once the idea becomes law, manufacturers like Apple are obliged to adapt the USB-C port into their devices with exceptions on smaller devices such as smartwatches.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will likely feature a rounder display on its corners in order to accommodate the larger camera sensor at the back. / © Ian Zelbo

Faster charging on iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 could likely arrive with a USB-C port next year. If to happen, the iPhone 14 series will be the last smartphones to use the Lightning port. Additionally, it is also reported that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will use the pill-shaped notch which is heavily expected only on the iPhone 14 Pro duo.

Apple definitely has something up its sleeves in the coming years. That includes not only the iPhone but also the iPad tablets. It is rumored that Apple will introduce a hybrid iPad with macOS features. At least the company's latest modular and foldable display patents are hinting towards that.

Are you skipping the iPhone 14 this year knowing that big changes are coming to the 2023 iPhone 15? Let us know in the comment section.