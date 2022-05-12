Hell freezes over: Apple to switch to USB-C for next year's iPhones
- A fresh report alleges that Apple will start using USB-C on its iPhones
- It's said that the USB-C port will be introduced on the iPhone 15
- The iPhone 15 series could benefit from improved charging speeds
There are many reasons why Apple will finally follow the USB standard. Primarily, Apple's Lightning port is behind in terms of data speed and charging technologies. Using a USB-C port could enable quicker transfer of files between iPhones and computers. Like the most recently launched iPads, future iPhones could also benefit from the improved charging speed.
The EU's push for standardization of ports is likely another reason why Apple is rushing to switch from Lightning to USB-C on its next year's iPhone devices. Once the idea becomes law, manufacturers like Apple are obliged to adapt the USB-C port into their devices with exceptions on smaller devices such as smartwatches.
Faster charging on iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 could likely arrive with a USB-C port next year. If to happen, the iPhone 14 series will be the last smartphones to use the Lightning port. Additionally, it is also reported that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will use the pill-shaped notch which is heavily expected only on the iPhone 14 Pro duo.
Apple definitely has something up its sleeves in the coming years. That includes not only the iPhone but also the iPad tablets. It is rumored that Apple will introduce a hybrid iPad with macOS features. At least the company's latest modular and foldable display patents are hinting towards that.
Source: Twitter/u/mingchikuo
