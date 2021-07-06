iPhone 13 to come with a larger charging coil?

The iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s (the name remains unknown) was supposed to receive a larger charging coil - and that can be seen as an indication for the so-called reverse charging capability. However, a larger charging coil does not indicate that alone, as it could bring with it even more benefits.

There are hints from Apple's supply chain concerning the larger charging coil that will be inside the new Apple smartphone, which is expected to be released this September. Until now, it was always assumed that the smartphone would be dubbed the iPhone 13.

However, in one analysis, there were also whispers of the iPhone 12s. Apple had used this naming convention in the past, when the subsequent model was an improved upgrade in some respects to the predecessor, but did not have fundamentally significant innovations. Our rumor article on the iPhone 13 and all other corresponding models contains everything that we currently know about the upcoming Apple smartphone.

iPhone 13 could enable fast charging with a new kind of heat management - and reverse charging, too!

The enlarged coil could allow a far higher wattage when it comes to wireless charging - and therefore wireless charging at a faster pace. In addition, Apple seems to want to present an improved solution to the heat generated during charging via induction.

Most likely, however, Apple is also targeting the so-called reverse charging feature with the iPhone 13 by including the new charging coil. In this case, other devices, such as Airpods, can also be charged via induction through the smartphone. Conceivably, you could place the Apple headphones on the back of the iPhone and they too can then be charged in the same manner.

Up until now, Apple had not offered reverse charging in its iPhones, although other manufacturers, such as Samsung, Oppo, and many others, have offered such a possibility for years. Apple is known for adopting technical possibilities only when they seem mature and sensible enough to survive in the mass market when it comes to smartphones.