iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: pre-orders start today!

After Apple accepted pre-orders for the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in October, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered in a few hours.

From Friday, November 6th, 13:00 London time, Apple will also accept pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The two smartphones with 5.4 and 6.7-inch displays will then be available and delivered from Friday, 13 November 2020.

Prices for the iPhone 12 mini with 64 GB memory start at £699, while Apple charges £1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 128 GB. Both models are offered in the same colours as the already available models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: camera system improvements

While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are technically very similar except for the obvious details like battery and display resolution due to their dimensions, Apple has given the large iPhone 12 Pro Max some features that the regular iPhone 12 Pro lacks. These are mainly improvements to the camera system.

For example, the zoom range increases to a 5x optical zoom due to the increased focal length of the telephoto lens – 65 instead of 52 mm. At the same time, the wide-angle lens has a 47 per cent larger sensor with ƒ/1.6 aperture. The resulting larger pixels of the 12-megapixel sensor are said to provide an improvement in low-light conditions.

According to Apple, the battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasts for up to 20 hours of video playback. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 reach 17 hours in this discipline. Due to its reduced size, the iPhone 12 mini should reach only 15 hours. Tests will have to show how much the new iPhone mini really has to suffer from the shrunken battery.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod mini can be pre-ordered from November 6th, 2020. / © Apple

iPhone accessories: leather cases should also start

In addition to the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max, Apple has also announced that the leather cases that were missing until now will find their way into the store today. Prices are not yet known. Currently, Apple only offers the Silicone Cases and a Clear Case. The new Leather Sleeve will be released at a later date according to the company.

The same applies to the MagSafe Duo Charger. Apple had already presented the charger at the October event. The Duo Charger can not only power an iPhone 12 but also an Apple Watch. Interested buyers will have to be patient here as well; Apple didn't name an exact date, as with the Leather Sleeve.

HomePod mini: starting pre-orders with the new iPhones

In addition to the new iPhone and corresponding accessories, the HomePod mini will also be available for pre-order in a few hours. However, delivery and availability will follow a little later than for the smartphones. Apple says it'll arrive on November 16th, 2020.