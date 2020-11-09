iPhone 12: first look at Apple's expensive MagSafe accessories
Last Friday not only the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max started; there were also new details about upcoming MagSafe accessories.
If you have been navigating through the Apple Store since Friday, you might have found information about new accessories for Apple's smartphones in addition to the pre-orders for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod mini. This included not only the leather case for the smartphone, but also two products that could not be ordered so far.
On the one hand, there are the new Leather Sleeves with MagSafe for the four smartphones, which completely enclose the smartphone but offer a small window through which the time can shine through. According to Apple, the new sleeves will soon be available at the proud price of 129 US Dollars. A more precise date has not been announced yet.
MagSafe Duo Charger: Portable charging for iPhone 12 and Apple Watch
Apple now also lists the MagSafe Duo Charger at the same price. This small accessory, completely in white, allows the simultaneous charging of an iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch. The texture of the charger is reminiscent of the Magnetic Charging Dock for the Apple Watch, which has been available for some time.
As with the well-known charging dock of the Watch, the MagSafe Duo's small puck can be folded up to charge the smartwatch when needed. This is necessary, for example, if you are using a wristband that cannot be opened easily.
The YouTube channel "AppleDsign" has published a short video of the new accessory:
In the video, you can see how the charger can be folded up to save space. You can also see that Apple has once again chosen a Lightning connection for the MagSafe Duo charger. A USB-C to Lightning cable (1m) is included in the package. The necessary power supply (Apple recommends at least a 20-watt device) however, is not included.
Apple has not yet announced when the MagSafe Duo charger will be available.
iPhone 12 Studio: Website allows virtual design combinations
To coincide with the pre-orders of the two other iPhone models, Apple also launched a new mobile website. In the "iPhone 12 Studio" users can try out different combinations of iPhone 12, cases and other accessories such as the new wallet. Users can choose between different colours of the smartphone and accessories.
To facilitate the distribution of personal designs, Apple also offers easy sharing of various images as a final step. The "iPhone 12 Studio" is reminiscent of the "Apple Watch Studio", which can be used during the smartwatch ordering process.
Besides the own accessories, Belkin's "Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe" can also be found in the Apple Store. Using MagSafe, an iPhone can be mounted in the holder while it fit holds onto the car's ventilation system. The description promises that the iPhone has a secure hold "through all the road’s bumps and turns". The new mount is available for around $40.
Source: appledsign, iPhone 12 Studio
