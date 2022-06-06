iPadOS 16 could bring true multitasking to the iPad

Apple's WWDC 2022 is around the corner, where the next iterations of the company's software platforms will be unveiled. That includes the anticipated iPadOS 16 which is rumored to be a promising upgrade for the iPad and iPad Pro lineup .

TL;DR

Apple could introduce iPadOS 16 with macOS-like multitasking features.

The update is said to enable intuitive window resizing when multitasking.

iPadOS 16 will be announced on June 6th at WWDC 2022.

MacOS-like multitasking

According to the famous Apple leaker, Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16 could finally give the iPad tablets proper multitasking features comparable to MacBooks. The move has already been hinted at before in the recent patent filings of the Cupertino company which includes a hybrid iPad with macOS-like software.

The update is said to offer a redesigned and more intuitive multitasking interface for iPadOS devices that's been heavily requested by fans for many years now. It also suggests that Apple will introduce an intuitive window resizing feature on top of the current split view function.

Apple's future hybrid tablet could utilize Mac OS features once docked in the keyboard. / © Apple via Patently Apple

M1 chip's extra power will not go to waste

Despite using an M1 chip in its recent models, Apple's tablets were still stuck with limited multitasking capabilities. The arrival of iPadOS 16 promises to solve that problem as it could utilize the extra oomph provided by the Apple M1 chip. Ultimately, this could also signal that Apple will continue to equip its tablets with M series SoCs in the years to come.

Apple will unveil iOS 16 along with the watchOS 9 next week during the 2022 WWDC event. There's also a possibility that the first Apple-branded mixed reality headset will be teased. We'll be covering WWDC live for you – so make sure to visit NextPit on Monday!

Do you miss actual macOS level multitasking capabilities on your iPad? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.