iPadOS 16: Here's when you can download the next major iPad update

Apple's iPadOS 16 is scheduled to roll out in October 2022. However, there was no definite date given on when to expect the major iPadOS update. Fortunately, a fresh, new rumor has narrowed down the software update's release to less than two weeks from now, along with what will be included in the final version.

Apple could roll out the iPadOS 16.1 from October 24 onwards.

The iPad (10th gen) and 2022 iPad Pro tablets will be announced the same week.

Stage Manager will also ship to the older iPad Pro tablets.

Based on Bloomberg's analyst Mark Gurman, Apple will ship the first iPadOS 16 update in the week of October 24. This is a clear delay of the iPadOS 16's release to over a month compared to the original targeted schedule. At the same time, the provided schedule has more or less confirmed when Apple would announce the iPad 10 (2022) alongside the 2022 iPad Pro models.

Despite currently testing the sixth beta version of the software, the first release will be iPadOS 16.1 which could introduce a more stable Stage Manager. This feature has been embroiled in many performance issues during the beta testing phase, so it is only logical for Apple to iron out the remaining kinks.

Apple is also anticipated to unveil the iPad 10th gen and the new iPad Pro tablets through press release instead of holding a physical event similar to the iPhone 14 launch. However, Apple has not confirmed any of this yet. Apple's MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M2 chipset will most likely join the wave of new Apple hardware.

Stage Manager compatibility with older iPad Pro tablets

Just this month, Apple mentioned that the Stage Manager will not remain exclusive to M1-ready iPad tablets anymore. The new multitasking feature will also arrive on older Apple iPad Pro tablets including the 2018 and 2020 models that are powered by the A12X and A12Z Bionic processors. According to Apple, the feature will be limited to four live apps compared to eight on the newer iPad Pro and Air tablets.

Are you looking to upgrade your iPad to iPadOS 16? What new features are you looking forward to most? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.