iOS 15.4: This update may affect battery life

Apple has introduced some innovations to the iPhones of this world with the new iOS 15.4 . However, there are many rumors circulating on the web that the update is responsible for poorer battery performance. Nothing new in itself, right?

There have been reports of lower battery capacity.

Not an unusual phenomenon with operating system updates.

An unusually high number of users were affected.

With the new operating system iOS 15.4, Apple not only wanted to address bugs but also brought new features to the iPhones at the same time. In addition to the ability to use Face ID with a mask, Apple has also kept the privacy promise and made changes to the "Find My" app. However, this update is also causing major problems for some users.

iOS 15.4 has mad battery drain. I’d say my battery life today is half what it was last week. Shocking! — Alex Kretzschmar (@IronicBadger) March 16, 2022

Especially on Twitter, people complain about the battery performance that is said to have decreased significantly. The user IronicBadger complains about up to 50% less capacity. Admittedly, this is not a new problem. With just about every update to a new operating system, the battery suffers for a few days until normal performance returns. This time, however, an unusually high number of users are affected.

Not a common problem?

While the issue is popping up more and more on Twitter right now, it seems to mainly affect older devices. In a Reddit post, on the other hand, some users talk about the battery's performance actually increasing - actually rather unusual. Normally, calibration processes cause a temporarily higher battery load. However, this weird performance subsides after a few days.

The problem has existed for an unusually long time, which suggests that it could be a bug in the software that drains the batteries unnecessarily. So far, there is no solution. So for now, it's a case of wait and see. If you are affected by this error, it is best to wait a few days. Usually, the whole thing will go away.

If it is indeed a software bug in the iOS 15.4 code, Apple should also provide a statement soon. Otherwise, you can postpone the update and wait for an improvement.

Have you noticed the bug on your devices as well? Do you think that this could be more than the usual problems? Let us know in the comments!