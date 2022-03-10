iOS 15.4 announced: Apple's new operating system is coming soon!

At the "Peek Performance" event , Apple announced, among other things, the new iPhone SE 2022 and the most powerful Mac it ever made. But with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3, new updates for Apple devices are also to be released in a few days.

TL;DR

New updates for iPhone, iPad, and Macs to appear in a few days.

So far, no release notes with new features have been published.

Some versions are already available to download for developers.

The spring event was apparently a complete success for Apple. The new Mac Studio is already completely sold out until May. During the presentation of the devices, the manufacturer mentioned the release period of the upcoming operating systems iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3. The updates are expected to come in the coming weeks already.

The new iPhone SE 2022 has recently been unveiled. / © Apple

However, the company has not yet revealed an exact date. Normally, the major updates for Apple devices appear on Tuesdays - but we don't yet know whether that will be the case this time as well. There are no release notes yet, so we can only speculate which changes will be released.

Betas provide some information

Even though there are no details about the new iOS version yet, the beta versions already show us what we can expect. For one, there is supposed to be an improvement of the anti-stalking functions. Apple introduced some changes for the "Find My" function in the fourth beta, which the company already officially announced in a statement. In addition, an improvement for Face ID is supposed to appear, which means that you can now unlock your iPhone with a mask. Apple is also improving Universal Control.

Like with every update, iOS 15.4 should also fix some existing bugs and errors. The update is currently available in the form of a beta release for registered developers. This way, Apple wants to identify possible problems and fix them before the final consumer release. A release date for the official version should follow shortly.

If you want to participate in Apple's beta program, you can sign up on the official site. However, keep in mind that there can always be issues with such versions, which can negatively affect your device.

