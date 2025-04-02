What does a gaming car actually look like when it hits the road? This is precisely what Hyundai wants to emphasize with a new concept car. The Hyundai Insteroid boasts a unique design study with lines and curves inspired by computer games, among other things. The concept car was developed by the European design team at Hyundai Motor in Rüsselsheim and is based on the recently launched Hyundai Inster electric car. The car integrates design elements from games to appeal to a new generation of potential customers, based on the manufacturer's press release .

Hyundai Insteroid: A Pimped-Up Hyundai Inster

The aim of the Hyundai Insteroid is to depict what a sporty electric vehicle can achieve. Pure driving pleasure is a given, mated to exclusive elements. "It's not just about how it looks, but also how it sounds and how it feels," said Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai's European Design Center. Compared to the classic Inster, the body has been enlarged, and the car is equipped with specially optimized wheels for the racetrack. A striking rear spoiler is also used on the Insteroid, flanked by a powerful rear diffuser and air intakes on the wheel arches for improved aerodynamics.

What else is visually striking? The Hyundai Insteroid is not only longer than the classic Inster, but also noticeably wider. While the Hyundai Inster is 3.83 meters long and just 1.61 meters wide, the Insteroid measures 4.19 meters long and 2.04 meters wide. The gaming behemoth is also higher (1.74 meters) than the parent model (1.58 meters).

In terms of the interior, Hyundai opted for a reduced, gamified design with sports seats, a roll cage, and a special instrument display, which, according to the manufacturer, can convey a particularly intense driving experience. The racing car look is also unmistakable in the interior. All controls can be fully adapted to personal requirements. A striking, individually developed driving noise ensures the most unforgettable impression possible, simply because an electric car inspired by gaming cannot do without it. Do note that all rear doors are absent.

Minimalist racing car design: the cockpit of the Hyundai Insteroid. / © Hyundai

Inspired by Video Games and Digital Racing

Sporty performance and extra driving fun are also underlined by a drift mode in the mini racing car. However, Hyundai has not yet provided any specific details on performance. A weight-optimized tubular frame has been installed to optimize performance and reduce the overall weight. A single and striking design feature in orange complements the eye-catching exterior in white.

The fierce look is rounded off by the reflective racing livery with prominent Insteroid lettering, which captures the fusion of motorsport and gaming culture. The concept car will soon be on display for the very first time at the Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea (April 3 to 13), although it will not be up for sale. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is also very similar in nature to an electric car, having caused quite a stir recently, and the Hyundai Insteroid looks set to follow suit.