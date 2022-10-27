Huawei Watch GT 3 SE: Lite on price but not on features

Huawei has launched the Watch GT 3 SE without fanfare. The Watch GT 3 SE is a step-down and less dramatic version of the Watch GT 3 that we reviewed at the end of last year. Regardless, the new GPS smartwatch offers comparable health and sports functionalities at cheaper pricing.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE is built on a 46mm casing along with a combination of dial and button on top of the busy touches outside. This makes the smartwatch noticeably less premium. Likewise, you still get a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by Gorilla Glass, which is the same as the standard model.

Despite the unexciting look, Huawei touts the SE model's lightweight polymer fiber build. At 35.6 grams the Watch GT 3 SE is lighter by 5 grams or about 16 percent than the more expensive GT 3. In addition, the watch retains the 5ATM water resistance, but it is only offered in graphite black or wilderness green color options.

Up to 100+ workout modes

In terms of health monitoring, the Watch GT 3 SE features Huawei TruSeen 5.0+ with anti-interference technology that produces optical heart rate reading as well as blood oxygen level and sleep tracking. Like other smartwatches, there are stress and menstrual period predictions too. Users can also set daily reminders like when to get up or take medications.

As regards the fitness section, the smartwatch comes with 100+ sports modes. Unfortunately, there is no sport or intelligent detection. Instead, Huawei is shipping a Huawei TruSport personal trainer.

Huawei Watch GT 3 SE comes with sleep and optical heart rate tracking / © Huawei

2-week battery on Huawei Watch GT 3 SE

Battery life of the device is rated at 14 days in moderate usage and on par with the Watch GT 3. Surprisingly, it supports wireless charging besides using a wired charging cradle.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE runs on Harmony OS 2 and it's compatible with Android and iOS. Basic smart features functions are available such as quick replies, answering/rejecting calls, and music control via Bluetooth.

Huawei Watch GT 3 SE in Green Wilderness color / © Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 3 SE pricing and availability

Huawei's Watch GT 3 SE is slated for global release with no mention of the US market. Pre-orders for the smartwatch are already open and cost €179 in Europe. On the other hand, the device is expected to be shipped starting on November 6.