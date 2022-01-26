Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket are now official: Revival sans 5G or Google services

Huawei has just launched three new products this Wednesday, January 26. The Huawei P50 Pro is the latest flagship from the manufacturer, while the Huawei P50 Pocket is its new foldable smartphone that has just been unleashed. The Chinese manufacturer also launched a new smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT Runner. We take a look at all the announcements and summarize the information surrounding these new products.

TL;DR

The Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket are not 5G compatible and do not support Google services (what's new?).

The Huawei P50 Pro prices start at 1,199 euros (~US$ 1,353), while the P50 Pocket at 1,299 euros (~US$ 1,466).

The Huawei Watch GT Runner costs 299 euros (~US$ 338).

Huawei P50 Pro: A legend reborn. Really?

The Huawei P50 Pro will arrive in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. As the brand-new representative of the P series, it focuses primarily on photography, and the smartphone also includes what Huawei calls the True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera that comprises two circular islands, the famous matrices.

The first matrix (top) is composed of two main True-Chroma lenses of 50 and 40 MP each, where one is dedicated to colors while the other is a monochrome sensor. Both are supposed to capture more light and therefore give more detailed shots. Also, in this main array is a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, but there is no specification on the FOV. This lens is also capable of capturing macro photos up to 2.5 cm from the subject.

The second matrix of the photo module is dedicated for zoom purposes. There is a dedicated 64 MP telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and optical stabilization (OIS). Huawei explains that its camera module is capable of zooming in up to 200x but does not specify the different levels for the optical and digital/hybrid zoom.

The Huawei P50 Pro in its Cocoa Gold color / © Huawei

As for the rest of the specs, the Huawei P50 Pro packs a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution count of 2700 x 1228 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC but lacks the built-in 5G modem. For the battery, the Huawei P50 Pro packs a 4,360 mAh battery that supports 66-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging.

The presence of the Snapdragon 888 chipset may have misled you. But no, the Huawei P50 Pro does not come with Google mobile services either. The EMUI 12 skin doesn't include the native apps that you're used to using on Android, and you'll have to tinker with APKs and PWAs to replicate a "normal" user experience.

Pricing for the P50 Pro start at 1,199 euros which is approximately $1,353. Unfortunately, the device will not be available in the US.

The Huawei P50 Pro in its Golden Black color scheme / © Huawei

Huawei P50 Pocket: P for foldable

The Huawei P50 Pocket is a foldable smartphone, so the central element of its specifications would obviously be its screen. The main screen is a 6.9-inch flexible OLED panel with a 21:9 ratio and a resolution count of 2790 x 1188 pixels, alongside a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz.

When it comes to cameras, there's the same 40 MP True-Chroma main lens and 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the back, as found on the Huawei P50 Pro. But there is a third 32 MP Ultra Spectrum Camera lens, a 10-channel multispectral sensor that is supposed to capture more detail. The selfie camera is a 10.7 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. You can also use the main camera module and the cover screen to compose your selfies.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Huawei P50 Pocket packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC without a 5G modem and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40-watt wired-only fast charging. You can forget about wireless charging here.

Pretty as it may be, the Huawei P50 Pocket will also not be available in the US. But if you are curious pricing for the P50 Pocket is at 1,299 euros (~US$ 1,466).

The Huawei P50 Pocket with its circular camera module and backside display. / © Huawei

Huawei Watch GT Runner

To accompany its two new smartphones, Huawei has also launched a sporty connected watch, the Watch GT Runner. Huawei's smartwatches continue to be popular, and this new model from the GT range specifically targets professional runners. The Huawei Watch GT Runner costs 299 euros or approximately $338. The device may be available in the US later in the year through third-party retailers.

The manufacturer relies on a sleek design, lightweight materials, a comfortable strap, accurate dynamic heart rate, and SpO2 tracking based on HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ and Dual-Band Five-System GNSS for accurate geolocation and recording of every run.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is made of a composite fiber material that is supposed to not only increase durability, but also make the GPS readings more accurate. It also features an ultra-lightweight silicon nitride ceramic bezel and a titanium alloy crown. All in all, the connected smartwatch tips the scales at 38.5 grams. The case is offered only in a single size of 46 mm.

The Huawei Watch comes in two colors: gray and black. / © Huawei

Huawei also emphasizes its "runners ability index" (RAI). This concept is a comprehensive index used to measure the level of endurance and efficiency of the runner's technique. As to how relevant that is in real-world performance, that remains to be seen.

Specifically, after each training session, even if the user has not reached his/her limit, the system can calculate the RAI based on the history of heart rate, rhythm, speed, speed of the run, and the time of day. Pace, distance, frequency and other data are used to measure the RAI to accurately rank the runners' abilities in real-time.

According to Huawei, its new Watch GT Runner can achieve 14 days of battery life in "smart" mode with a typical usage scenario with its 451 mAh battery. Runtime stands at eight days for "intensive" use. The smartwatch can be recharged via a wired or wireless (also by reverse wireless charging with a smartphone) connection.

This sports smartwatch targets professional runners. / © Huawei

What do you think of these new Huawei products? Are the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket relevant without 5G or Google services? Are you still expecting Huawei smartphones in 2022? Let me know in the comments.