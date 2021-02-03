Confirmed: Huawei Mate X2 to be unveiled on February 22

It was already hinted, now it's official. Huawei recently made a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo to announce that it will launch its new foldable smartphone – the Huawei Mate X2 in China on February 22. The news comes close on the heels of rumoured surrounding the likelihood of existing Huawei devices like the Huawei P50 getting access to Google services again.

The launch date of February 22 is around the same time that MWC would have taken place under normal circumstances. However, with that event postponed until June, several companies have decided to go ahead with their launch plans regardless of when the event happens. This is also why Samsung launched the S21 series earlier than usual.

The Mate X2 folds differently from its predecessor

More exciting than the date, however, is the device itself, which could turn out to be quite different from its predecessor, the Huawei Mate X, and the Mate Xs. For instance, it seems that the Mate X2 can be folded inwards, just like we know from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and not outwards – like its predecessor. In addition to an 8-inch foldable display, it is speculated that the Mate X2 will get a second screen measuring 6.45 inches.

Huawei teases the Mate X2 on Weibo / © Huawei

It is quite likely that the Mate X2 will at least for now be only limited to China because a release elsewhere without Google services simply does not make sense. That said, we should have more clarity on this by 22 February.

Let us know what you think of the upcoming Huawei Mate X2. Will you even consider buying it if it comes sans Google services?