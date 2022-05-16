Improve your Xiaomi's camera experience with this simple trick

With MIUI , you can make the camera of your Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone more intuitive. You can save the last used mode and prevent your Xiaomi smartphone from resetting it when you close the photo app.

On any Android smartphone, the photo app resets when you close it. So by default, it is always the basic photo mode with the main lens that opens in the photo app. In Xiaomi and Redmi, you can force the photo app in MIUI 13 to save the last used photo mode—portrait, night, macro—so that it opens by default, even when you close the app.

Open the photo app on your Xiaomi smartphone. Tap the hamburger menu on the top right. Tap on Settings. Activate the Keep previous mode option.

Here's how to save the last used photo mode on your Xiaomi or Redmi / © NextPit

This feature unfortunately only saves the last used mode. You can't save settings made in the pro mode, for example. Zoom levels or filters are also reset.

But it is still very convenient, especially if you want to use a special photo mode several times. The full resolution (108M), night mode, panorama or other modes are all stored in the "More" pane of the photo carousel. The option to save the last used mode means you don't have to search through the application to find the mode you want.

And because I can see you coming in the comments: YES, you can also simply change the default photo modes displayed in the carousel to add your special favorite mode. But this trick is mostly for occasional moments. Like, you're at the park and want to take a macro of some flowers. It doesn't mean you want to take macro shots all the time.

That's it for this quick tutorial, what do you think about this trick on MIUI? Which "special" photo mode do you use the most on your Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone?