How to follow the "One more thing" Apple Keynote tonight
Today at 6:00 PM London time Apple's Mac event takes place in Cupertino. Here's how you can follow the event live.
As in June for WWDC and most recently in September and October, the Mac event, entitled "One more thing", will once again be a pure online keynote. As usual, the company offers a number of different pages and apps on which the stream will be available.
For most users, YouTube should be the easiest way to follow the keynote. Apple has already posted the event on the video portal page. If you wish, you can set a reminder here that will sound the alarm as soon as the stream starts.
Stream on Apple's site and for VLC
Those who prefer a direct stream from Apple's site will find the event on https://www.apple.com/apple-events/. A current browser that supports the necessary streaming technology is required. Again, you can download an event invite, which will remind you about the start of the event if you wish.
Shortly before the event a direct link, for example for the VLC-Player, should find its way into the internet. This allows you to watch the stream with your own media player app, which can handle such URLs.
Owners of an Apple TV can also follow the stream in the TV app on the large and small screens. The event should appear in a prominent position in the app shortly before the start.
Apple events after the live stream
Those who do not have the opportunity to follow the event live will usually find a recording on Apple shortly after the end. This might be available directly under the YouTube link above, but could also be listed as a separate video on Apple's YouTube channel.
Apple's presentations can also be downloaded in the form of a podcast. For this purpose, the company offers the feeds for video and audio versions called "Apple Events".
We will inform you about Apple's new releases on NextPit. In addition to the first Macs with Apple Silicon, we also expect a concrete release date for macOS Big Sur. Less likely, but still possible, is the introduction of AirPods Studio and AirTags.
The event will take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 AM local time in Cupertino, 6:00 PM London time.
Source: Apple Events
