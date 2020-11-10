How to follow the "One more thing" Apple Keynote tonight

As in June for WWDC and most recently in September and October, the Mac event, entitled "One more thing", will once again be a pure online keynote. As usual, the company offers a number of different pages and apps on which the stream will be available.

For most users, YouTube should be the easiest way to follow the keynote. Apple has already posted the event on the video portal page. If you wish, you can set a reminder here that will sound the alarm as soon as the stream starts.

Stream on Apple's site and for VLC

Those who prefer a direct stream from Apple's site will find the event on https://www.apple.com/apple-events/. A current browser that supports the necessary streaming technology is required. Again, you can download an event invite, which will remind you about the start of the event if you wish.

Shortly before the event a direct link, for example for the VLC-Player, should find its way into the internet. This allows you to watch the stream with your own media player app, which can handle such URLs.