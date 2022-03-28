Honor X9 5G: mid-ranger with huge 120 Hz screen and GMS

After launching the global Honor X8 last week , Honor expands its 2022 lineup with the Honor X9. The new mid-ranger comes with a solid hardware offering and runs on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. While that's not the latest version of the Android OS, at least it fully supports Google services and applications.

TL;DR

The Honor X9 is a global variant with 5G.

It runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 OS.

No pricing and exact availability in the market yet.

The Honor X9 is a rebranded X30 from China but destined for international market and not to be confused with the Honor 9X several years ago. Everything is the same for global Honor X9 to X30 right from the exterior design and internal hardware specifications except. The only differences are the cellular band compatibility and the OS – the X30 does not support Google's mobile services.

Honor X9 5G specs include plenty of memory

Under the hood of the Honor X9 is a Snapdragon 695 chip that features 5G connectivity. Its 8GB RAM are supported with an additional 2GB virtual while the internal storage comes at 128GB. Unfortunately, there is no mention of expandable storage through microSD card.

The 4800mAh battery pack is paired with a 66W fast charging feature that charges the battery to 81% after 30 minutes based on Honor's lab testing. The retail package comes with the Honor Super Charger and USB Type-C data cable.

In terms of design, the Honor X9 borrows from Mate 40 series with the camera lenses in circular placement. Speaking of camera, there is a 16MP selfie snapper at front and a 48MP main paired with 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor at the back. The front accommodates the large 6.8-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is relatively slim at 8mm, and the thin bezels at the front help retain a sleek profile.

The Honor X9 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and features 66W SuperCharge / © Honor

Honor X9 5G is launching to more countries

Malaysia is the first country that will offer the Honor X9 5G outside China. Pricing and exact availability are yet to be revealed. We shared last week that the Honor X8 will retail for $240 price and Honor X9 5G will definitely sit on top of this MSRP.

With more Honor devices getting the Android OS, will you consider buying these again? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.