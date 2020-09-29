Honor 9A review: long battery life but no Google support

When a new device for review finds its way onto my desk, it is often followed by a sense of disillusion. It does feel like we have done this dance over and over again - a cheap smartphone without any groundbreaking features? By applying the usual review criteria, such smartphones will normally end up with a poor first impression. However, I must say that not everyone is a spoiled 27-year-old tech journalist who thumbs his nose at every single flaw. And if you give the Honor 9A a chance, it is a somewhat fascinating device for a smartphone in its price range. Can a cheap smartphone that does not come equipped with Google Mobile Services actually convince me into purchasing one for long-term use?

What I like about the Honor 9A...

Freedom from worries

I remember how close to two years ago, my Google Pixel 3 XL arrived by mail in my shared room in Hamburg. I hardly dared to turn on the smartphone without a protective cover or screen protector in place. If something would have happened to the expensive mobile phone, it would have meant a loss of almost €800. Years later, I regretted that purchase several times over - and it happened every single time the (all too) expensive smartphone contract was debited from my account at the end of each month. The amount of care required for that expensive and sensitive piece of technology from its owner can be rather exhausting in the long run, not to mention constant fretting over it.

These worries hardly exist with Honor 9A. Of course, £130 is still a lot of money, but the smartphone has now become a simple object of utility after just a few days. A tool that is capable of masting a multitude of functions of more expensive alternatives without requiring you to fret and worry about its condition unnecessarily. This is the great strength of the Honor 9A, although this advantage can also be applied to many other smartphones that retail for less than £150. As another rather outstanding feature, the Honor 9A does seem to be extremely robust - based on the amount of time that I spent with it.

The Honor 9A is available in three different color variants - where only two of them are available in this. / © NextPit

Robustness and good workmanship

Honor decided to settle for a plastic case in the construction of the Honor 9A, in which a scratch-resistant 6.3-inch display is part of the deal. I could not find a certification for the type of Gorilla Glass used for the Honor 9A. On the other hand, there are no large gaps or unpleasant noises creaking when the smartphone is bent by applying a little bit of force. Together with a fairly thick case, the Honor 9A measures 159.1 x 74.1 x 9 millimeters (LxWxH) while tipping the scales at 185 grams, resulting in it giving off a surprisingly high-quality as part of the overall impression.

The reflective back, together with a tipsy weight, might even make you think that you're using a smartphone with a glass back. If you can get used to this misconception, the phone doesn't really feel like a cheap smartphone. The bright 6.3-inch display with narrow bezels and a waterdrop notch confirms the positive (first) impression.

The back looks suspiciously like glass, but it is actually an illusion. / © NextPit

Battery life

Where other mobile phones gain weight through the use of glass elements, the Honor 9A is equipped with a large battery that adds on to the final weight count. The smartphone's battery offers a full 5,000 milliampere-hours and is thus a lot - even when comparing it to the higher range of smartphones. Together with a relatively low-resolution screen, battery life happens to be top-notch. Do bear in mind that this even taking into consideration a processor that is hardly deemed to be energy-efficient.

I would venture that most users will find the Honor 9A's battery to last them through a second day without any kind of recharging necessary. I'm assuming that in order to achieve this, the pattern of usage will normally involve the occasional phone call, WhatsApp messages, occasional surfing, and perhaps an hour-long YouTube session in the evening. It is still advisable to use the battery power sparingly though. This is because once the Honor 9A is flat, recharging it will take an incredibly long time. With a 10-watt power supply via micro-USB, this comes across as no surprise. And this also signals the first of numerous criticisms about the Honor 9A.

The main camera works well in good lighting conditions

Before we talk about the negative features of the Honor 9A, here are a few words about the camera performance. Under good light conditions, the results of the triple camera are commendable. I was surprised at how well the smartphone was able to handle the challenging lighting conditions under bright sunlight. The 13-megapixel resolution is completely sufficient for mere viewing, while the f/1.8 aperture also works in its favor. Google uses a comparable setup in its very Pixel smartphone series, which delivers exceptional photo quality. You'll find numerous test photos in the Google Pixel 4a review. The Honor 9A's portrait mode works reliably and delivers good results thanks to an additional camera for depth detection.

Thanks to the ultra-wide-angle lens on the back, the focal length range of the Honor 9A is decent. However, the zoom quality decreases considerably. / © NextPit

Honor realized that a variable focal length with an additional ultra-wide-angle camera works well, although the latter only offers a resolution of 5-megapixels. In direct comparison, the colors are also significantly weaker than in the main camera. Honor has equipped this camera with digital zoom capability, which produces good results at twice the magnification. At any higher zoom levels, the quality will decrease considerably.

The colors of the main camera are especially convincing. / © NextPit

The camera app also stands out for its simplicity. In addition to a professional mode with many setting options to choose from, I can very well imagine that even inexperienced smartphone photographers will be able to take solid snapshots with the Honor 9A. But the good impression fades when you switch to the front camera or when there is not enough light for the Honor 9A to do a good job.