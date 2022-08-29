Google's Pixel Fold patent shows an exciting design and camera

Unlike the Pixel 7 duo that was teased by Google during the I/O 2022 event, the Pixel foldable is still being kept under wraps. A report a few weeks ago has shed a few interesting information about the possible revolutionary inner camera of the rumored Pixel Fold or Notepad. Supporting those is a newly published patent that suggests how the first foldable Pixel device may look like and its unique features will be intergrated.

TL;DR

A patent about Google's unannounced Pixel Fold or Notepad emerges.

The first foldable Pixel device could sport the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Pixel Fold's ultra-micro-hole camera is shown in actual sketches.

Unique camera technology on Google's Pixel Fold or Notepad

The patent was filed in June of last year but only published by WIPO last week before it was found by 91Mobiles. Although the design may differ on the final product, the new sketches show how the ultra-micro-hole camera could be set up along the device's bezels. The lens is seen to be smartly positioned on the right-side panel with the entire camera module occupying the bezel portion rather than beneath the display like on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Google's Pixel Fold or Notepad design and camera positioning / © WIPO / 91Mobiles

It was previously stated that the upcoming new imaging technology will eliminate the need for punch hole screens or thicker bezels. More importantly, the quality is expected to be significantly better than the current in-display camera solution in some flagship smartphones.

Google's Pixel Fold design

Besides the inner snapper, the filing also details that Google will follow the form of Samsung's premium foldable and the ultra-thin Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 with a vertical folding mechanism and by using spontaneous hinges. However, it is unclear how the apparent display crease will be reduced or eliminated by Google on the unannounced Pixel Fold.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 6 To device database

Google is planned to fully announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in a few weeks or a couple of months from now. There has been no solid evidence that the rumored Pixel Fold or Pixel 7 Ultra with an insane camera will be tagged along. But we don't rule out that the search giant could eventually tease its first folding smartphone/tablet.